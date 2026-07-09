Atletico Madrid strengthens midfield: Agreement reached for Morten Hjulmand transfer

·128·Sport
Atletico Madrid strengthens midfield: Agreement reached for Morten Hjulmand transfer

Atletico Madrid is close to completing one of its most significant signings of the summer transfer window. Diego Simeone's team has reached a full agreement to acquire Sporting CP captain Morten Hjulmand. This transfer is expected to significantly bolster the Madrid club's midfield. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, Atletico Madrid will pay a guaranteed fee of 40 million euros for the 27-year-old Danish international. Additionally, the sum could increase by another 5 million euros through various performance-related bonuses included in the contract. Thus, the total value of the transfer amounts to 45 million euros.

Morten Hjulmand is scheduled to arrive in the Spanish capital today for a medical examination and to finalize the contract details. He will sign a long-term deal in Madrid, valid until June 2031, which demonstrates the club management's high level of confidence in the player.

A successful spell at Sporting CP

During his three years at the Lisbon club, the Danish midfielder became a true leader of the team. Since arriving from Italian club Lecce, he has made 141 appearances for Sporting CP, scoring 10 goals and providing 12 assists. Under his leadership, the team won the Portuguese league title and the domestic cup twice.

According to the newspaper A Bola, after undergoing his medical in Madrid, the player will return to Lisbon briefly. He intends to say goodbye to his former teammates and the coaching staff. It was his time in Portugal that turned him into one of the most sought-after defensive midfielders in Europe.

For Atletico Madrid, this signing is of strategic importance. Standing 185 centimeters tall, Hjulmand is highly effective both in defensive duties and in ball control. Diego Simeone sees such a physically strong and technically gifted player as the main pillar for the team's midfield.

Victory over competitors

It is worth noting that the Madrid club had to compete with several giants in the race for Morten Hjulmand. In particular, Manchester United from the English Premier League and AC Milan from the Italian Serie A had shown serious interest in the player. However, Atletico Madrid's clear project and Simeone's personal interest were decisive in finalizing the transfer.

At the conclusion of the negotiations between the clubs, all details regarding the payment schedule and the FIFA solidarity mechanism were resolved. Now, the Danish player will represent Atletico Madrid in La Liga and Champions League matches next season. His arrival further increases the Madrid side's chances of competing for trophies next season.

Atletico MadridSporting CPMorten HjulmandTransfersLa Liga
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