"Santos" gives Neymar 10 days to decide on his future

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"Santos" gives Neymar 10 days to decide on his future

Neymar has taken a short break to reflect on his career following the conclusion of the Brazilian national team's participation in the 2026 World Cup.

According to UOL, "Santos" has given the 34-year-old forward 10 days to rest and make a final decision. It is expected that the player will return to the club to fulfill his contract, which runs until the end of the year.

However, there are other options regarding Neymar's future career. He could move to a team with less pressure or retire from professional football.

The source reports that the player is in a difficult mental state following the result at the 2026 World Cup. Neymar has played for the Brazilian national team for 15 years and feels that his contributions during this period have not been adequately appreciated.

In the coming days, Neymar will meet with the "Santos" management to discuss his future. After that, a decision regarding whether he will stay at the club, move to another team, or retire from football may become clear.

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