Mbappé shines against Morocco: France reaches the semi-finals!

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Mbappé shines against Morocco: France reaches the semi-finals!

The France national team defeated Morocco 2-0 in the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals to secure their spot in the semi-finals.

The hero of the match was Kylian Mbappé. The Real Madrid forward was directly involved in both goals and was named Man of the Match.

Mbappé scores first, then provides an assist

Kylian Mbappé was the focal point of France's attacks in the match against Morocco.

The 27-year-old forward first found the back of the net. He then provided an assist to Ousmane Dembélé, contributing to his team's second goal.

France clears the Morocco hurdle

Morocco was considered one of the serious contenders in this World Cup. However, France achieved the necessary result in the quarter-finals through their experience and individual quality.

The 2-0 victory keeps the French among the top favorites for the title once again.

Man of the Match for the third time in the tournament

Mbappé was named Man of the Match for the third time in this World Cup.

This statistic once again confirms how important his role is in the French national team. In the decisive stages, it is players like him who change the outcome.

Who will be the opponent in the semi-finals?

France will now face the winner of the Spain vs. Belgium match in the 2026 World Cup semi-finals.

This means another big night of football is expected in the next round.

A major signal for France

The victory against Morocco showed that France not only has a strong squad but also a leader who can take control of the game in decisive moments.

Mbappé stepped up once again — now France is one step closer to the title.

FranceMoroccoKylian MbappéWorld CupFootball
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