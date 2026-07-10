Romano puts an end to reports about Manchester City and Enzo

·1·Sport
Romano puts an end to reports about Manchester City and Enzo

Fabrizio Romano has responded to transfer rumors surrounding Manchester City and Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

The renowned insider stated that there are currently no negotiations being conducted by City regarding the Argentine footballer.

Manchester City is not in negotiations

Romano denied reports that Manchester City officials have been in contact with Enzo Fernandez.

According to him, even after a potential deal with Real Madrid fell through, the "Cityzens" have not initiated negotiations for the Argentine midfielder.

Future to be discussed after the World Cup

The insider noted that Fernandez's future will be discussed after the conclusion of the World Cup.

This means that major decisions regarding the player have been postponed for now. Both Chelsea and the player himself may clarify the situation after the tournament.

Enzo joined Chelsea for a large sum

25-year-old Enzo Fernandez moved from Benfica to Chelsea in 2023 for 121 million euros.

His current contract with the London club runs until 2032, which makes any transfer negotiation a complex and expensive process.

Performance last season

Last season, Fernandez appeared in 54 matches for Chelsea across all competitions.

In these matches, the Argentine midfielder scored 15 goals and provided 7 assists.

Intrigue remains in the transfer market

For now, the Manchester City option has been ruled out by Romano. However, a final decision regarding Enzo Fernandez's future has not yet been made.

The situation surrounding the Argentine footballer could heat up again after the World Cup, especially if major clubs continue to look to strengthen their central midfield.

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