Manchester City Women sign Chelsea defender Niamh Charles

·23·Sport
Manchester City Women sign Chelsea defender Niamh Charles

Experienced England international Niamh Charles has officially become a Manchester City player. The reigning Women's Super League (WSL) champions have successfully strengthened their left-back position by reaching an agreement with London club Chelsea. This transfer marks Manchester City's second major signing of the current summer window, as reported by Goal.com .

According to The Guardian, Manchester City paid £500,000 (approximately $670,000) for the 27-year-old. Niamh Charles has signed a three-year contract with her new club and will wear the number 21 shirt. It is worth noting that the player had one year remaining on her contract with Chelsea, but the clubs reached a mutual agreement.

A solution for defensive issues

For Manchester City, who won the title last season after a 10-year drought, the left-back position had remained one of their weakest points. After Leila Ouahabi left the club to join the Chicago Stars in the USA, coach Andree Jeglertz made filling this position a priority. Niamh Charles is expected to fill exactly that void.

Niamh Charles originally played in attacking positions, but former Chelsea manager Emma Hayes successfully converted her into a left-back. This transition also proved effective for the England national team, and the player has been a regular in that position under Sarina Wiegman. Her versatility will undoubtedly be an asset for Manchester City in defending their title in the Champions League and domestic competitions.

New challenge and future plans

Sharing her thoughts after the transfer, Niamh Charles said: "I am very happy to be here. I have been watching from the outside what Manchester City has achieved in recent years. The culture and style of play being built here suit me perfectly. I hope to achieve many successes with my new team".

Club sporting director Therese Sjogran emphasized that the player's experience will bring great benefits to the team. According to her, Niamh Charles has not yet reached her peak form and will continue to grow at Manchester City. During the summer transfer window, the team also added another star, Beth Mead, to their squad.

As another part of this transfer chain, it is reported that Chelsea has added Arsenal star Katie McCabe to their ranks. It was the arrival of McCabe that accelerated Niamh Charles's move to Manchester, as the player wanted more playing time. Now, Manchester City is preparing for the new season with an even stronger squad.

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