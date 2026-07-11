Sadio Mane announces his retirement from the Senegal national team

·1·Sport
Sadio Mane announces his retirement from the Senegal national team

Senegalese football legend and one of the continent's brightest stars, Sadio Mane, has officially announced the end of his international career. The 34-year-old forward made this decision following the conclusion of Senegal's World Cup campaign. Having played for the "Lions of Teranga" for 14 years, the footballer remains the key figure of the most successful era in his country's history. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to Le Quotidien, Mane announced his decision after a painful 2-3 defeat to Belgium in the Round of 16 of the World Cup held in North America. In a farewell letter sent from Dakar, the footballer apologized to his people for failing to achieve expected results and emphasized that he gave his all in every second he wore the national team jersey.

"Know that I sacrificed everything for this flag. I always gave my best and fought hard for our homeland," Sadio Mane stated in his address. He also expressed gratitude to the fans who supported him throughout his long career, acknowledging that their encouragement was the main engine of his success.

Legendary legacy and unforgettable victories

Mane made a total of 130 appearances for the Senegal national team. His greatest international achievement is considered his victories in the Africa Cup of Nations. Although controversial situations arose regarding the last championship title due to protests and refereeing disputes during the 2025 final, Sadio remains a true icon of modern African football.

At the 2026 World Cup, Mane was unable to show his best form as he had just returned from injury. Nevertheless, as the team captain, he demonstrated leadership on the pitch and in the dressing room, setting an example for young players. His departure marks the end of an era in Senegalese football.

Although the forward has hung up his boots, he does not intend to leave the sport entirely. Mane expressed his readiness to use his experience for the development of national football in the future. He revealed his intention to work in the coaching staff, as a technical director, or in football governing bodies. This gives hope to fans of Senegalese football for the return of the legend in a new capacity.

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