Good news for England before the quarter-finals: three players return to the squad

The England national team has received positive squad news ahead of their crucial 2026 World Cup quarter-final match against Norway. Head coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Declan Rice, Reece James, and Marc Guéhi have returned to team training.

However, England has one significant loss — Jarell Quansah, who received a red card in the match against Mexico, will miss the next game.

Three players return to training

According to Thomas Tuchel, Declan Rice, Reece James, and Marc Guéhi have all returned to the squad and trained with the main group.

“All three are back and participated in training. This is very good news. Everyone is ready to play except for the suspended player,” said the German manager.

This is a major boost for England, especially before a decisive stage like the quarter-finals.

Quansah will not play against Norway

England won 3:2 against Mexico. In that match, defender Jarell Quansah received a red card.

Because of this, he is suspended and will not be able to help his team in the quarter-final match against Norway.

When does the match start?

The quarter-final match between the national teams of Norway and England will take place on July 12.

The match kicks off at 02:00 Tashkent time.

The return of England's key players gives Tuchel more options in squad selection. Now the main question is — how much will these returns influence the outcome of the match against Norway?