Good news for England before the quarter-finals: three players return to the squad

·37·Sport
Good news for England before the quarter-finals: three players return to the squad

The England national team has received positive squad news ahead of their crucial 2026 World Cup quarter-final match against Norway. Head coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Declan Rice, Reece James, and Marc Guéhi have returned to team training.

However, England has one significant loss — Jarell Quansah, who received a red card in the match against Mexico, will miss the next game.

Three players return to training

According to Thomas Tuchel, Declan Rice, Reece James, and Marc Guéhi have all returned to the squad and trained with the main group.

“All three are back and participated in training. This is very good news. Everyone is ready to play except for the suspended player,” said the German manager.

This is a major boost for England, especially before a decisive stage like the quarter-finals.

Quansah will not play against Norway

England won 3:2 against Mexico. In that match, defender Jarell Quansah received a red card.

Because of this, he is suspended and will not be able to help his team in the quarter-final match against Norway.

When does the match start?

The quarter-final match between the national teams of Norway and England will take place on July 12.

The match kicks off at 02:00 Tashkent time.

The return of England's key players gives Tuchel more options in squad selection. Now the main question is — how much will these returns influence the outcome of the match against Norway?

EnglandNorwayWorld CupThomas TuchelFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Harry Kane on Erling Haaland: "He is a real beast and a goalscoring machine"Harry Kane on Erling Haaland: "He is a real beast and a goalscoring machine"Today, 17:54Scaloni spoke about when Messi will retire from footballScaloni spoke about when Messi will retire from footballToday, 17:37Atletico Madrid strengthens squad with Denmark national team starAtletico Madrid strengthens squad with Denmark national team starToday, 16:15Manchester City snatches young talent Jeremy Monga from ArsenalManchester City snatches young talent Jeremy Monga from ArsenalToday, 16:14Is Argentina on the brink of disaster again? Messi clashes with Switzerland's 'concrete defense'!Is Argentina on the brink of disaster again? Messi clashes with Switzerland's 'concrete defense'!Today, 15:40Ferran Torres could move to PSG: Luis Enrique invites his former pupil to ParisFerran Torres could move to PSG: Luis Enrique invites his former pupil to ParisToday, 15:39
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan