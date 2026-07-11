Scaloni spoke about when Messi will retire from football

·44·Sport
Scaloni spoke about when Messi will retire from football

Argentina national team head coach Lionel Scaloni answered the question about when Lionel Messi will end his career. In his opinion, the Argentine star can remain at the highest level for as long as he wants.

Scaloni also highly praised Messi's current form, saying it is hard to imagine how strong he was in his youth.

“As long as he doesn't stop, he will remain the best”

Mundo Deportivo quoted Scaloni as follows:

“If he doesn't stop, he will remain the best. At 50? No, of course not, but as long as he wants to, he will remain the greatest player.”

The Argentina manager emphasized that Messi's influence on football is still enormous.

Scaloni recalled Messi's youth

The coach also commented on the level Messi played at when he was 23–24 years old.

“I can't even imagine what he was like at Barcelona at 23–24. We talk about it a lot,” said Scaloni.

These words were taken as a sign that Messi has maintained a high level even as the years have passed.

Messi is participating in his sixth World Cup

Lionel Messi is playing in the sixth World Cup of his career.

In this tournament, he is leading the top scorers' race with 8 goals alongside Kylian Mbappé .

Also, Messi is the all-time top scorer in World Cup history with 21 goals.

Now the main question is — when will Messi stop?

As Scaloni's words show, the Argentina staff still considers Messi the team's key figure.

Now the one question interesting all fans is: how many more years will Leo play at the top level?

Lionel MessiLionel ScaloniArgentinaWorld CupFootball
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