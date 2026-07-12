Conflict between Jude Bellingham and Thomas Tuchel: What is happening in the England national team?

Following England's hard-fought victory over Norway in the World Cup quarter-finals, an unexpected conflict has emerged within the team. Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham reacted sharply to critical comments made by head coach Thomas Tuchel, bringing the debate over the team's playing style into the public eye. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In the match held in Miami, England won 2-1 to secure a spot in the semi-finals. Although Bellingham, who scored a brace, became the hero of the match, the German tactician called the team's performance "sluggish and poor quality." Tuchel emphasized that despite the win, the level of play shown by the players did not meet his standards.

Bellingham's sharp response

In an interview with an ITV Sport reporter, upon learning of the coach's criticisms, Jude Bellingham reacted dismissively. "Whatever happens, we gave our all on the pitch. I focus all my attention and gratitude on my teammates who did this hard work," the 23-year-old midfielder stated.

Bellingham also hinted that the coach does not fully grasp the reality on the pitch or the strength of the opponent. According to him, it is not easy to play against Norway, which features stars like Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard, and Alexander Sorloth, especially in high humidity. "Maybe he doesn't know what it's like to play against such opponents in these conditions," the player added.

The coach's high standards and the atmosphere within the team

Goal.com reports that in his post-match analysis, Thomas Tuchel said that the England national team was lucky and that there were too many technical errors. "My brain was not fully satisfied with this game. We needed to play faster and more accurately. Many unforced errors could have cost us dearly," Tuchel said at the press conference.

Nevertheless, the coach stated that there is no conflict between him and the team, that he loves his players, and believes in their potential. In his view, openly addressing such shortcomings before the semi-final match against Argentina will serve the team's growth.

The match itself was very difficult. Norway had taken the lead thanks to a goal from Andreas Schjelderup. However, thanks to Bellingham's skill and passes provided by Anthony Gordon, England was able to turn the situation in their favor. According to Bellingham, you cannot always win with beautiful football: "Sometimes you have to win not by making a thousand passes, but through 'dirty' and difficult games."

Now, England awaits a semi-final clash against Argentina, led by Lionel Messi. Ahead of this match, the extent to which the internal unity of the team and the coach's tactical demands align will be of decisive importance.