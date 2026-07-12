Jude Bellingham leads England to the 2026 World Cup semi-finals: Next up is Argentina

England's young star Jude Bellingham showed true heroism in a difficult quarter-final match against Norway at the 2026 World Cup. A brace from the Real Madrid midfielder secured a 2-1 victory for the English, sending the team to the tournament's semi-finals. Now, the football world awaits an intense clash between England and Argentina, led by Lionel Messi. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

After the match, Bellingham posted on his Instagram, echoing the motivational spirit of the popular series "Ted Lasso". He wrote: "We live to fight another day. Semi-finals next. Believe!" These words sparked great interest among English fans and further strengthened the team's belief in winning the championship.

Thomas Tuchel's criticism and team spirit

Despite the victory, England head coach Thomas Tuchel is not fully satisfied with his players' performance. While the coach praised the team's willpower and hard work, he emphasized the need for technical improvement. Tuchel believes the team is capable of playing even better football and that mistakes must be corrected before the semi-final.

Bellingham reacted quite calmly to the coach's critical remarks. "It's very difficult on the pitch, it requires hard work. All the players gave their best. I highly value the resilience and efforts shown by my teammates," the 21-year-old footballer noted.

The problem of dependence on two leaders

According to statistics, the England national team has become overly dependent on the skills of its two main stars, Jude Bellingham and captain Harry Kane, in the current tournament. According to Goal.com, 12 out of the team's 13 goals in the World Cup have been scored by these two players. This indicator suggests certain flaws in the team's attacking mechanism.

Thomas Tuchel also acknowledged this situation: "We need to get other players into favorable positions in attack. Of course, Bellingham and Harry Kane are top-level players who love to take responsibility in decisive moments. Their effective partnership is a great advantage for us, but we must diversify our team play."

Now, the England national team faces its most serious test on the road to the World Cup title. The semi-final match against Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, is expected to go down in history not only as a clash between two continental giants but also as a duel between representatives of different generations, such as Bellingham and Messi.