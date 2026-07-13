Barcelona appears to be making significant moves in the summer transfer market. Club president Joan Laporta confirmed that the transfer of Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi is nearing completion, while also providing important comments on the futures of Raphinha and Ferran Torres.

Adeyemi close to Barça

Laporta expressed a positive outlook on Karim Adeyemi joining Barcelona. He stated that the club has been monitoring the German winger for a long time.

“We are very happy. He is a player we have been following for a long time. Adeyemi is very fast and a very good player. Sporting director Deco has done a great job on this transfer,” said Laporta.

These words indicate that the transfer has reached a decisive stage. With his speed, ability in one-on-one situations, and capacity to add intensity to the attack, Adeyemi is seen as a perfect fit for the Barça style.

Gordon and Adeyemi — a new rivalry?

The Catalans are looking to significantly strengthen their attacking line through the signings of Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi. Naturally, this has raised questions about Raphinha's future.

However, Laporta clarified the club's position: there are no plans to part ways with the Brazilian winger.

“We don't want Raphinha to leave. He is a key player for us. Signing Gordon and Adeyemi has nothing to do with Raphinha. It doesn't mean Rafa is leaving,” said the Barça president.

In other words, Barcelona is increasing competition in attack, but this does not automatically mean Raphinha will be sold.

Confidence in Raphinha remains

Raphinha has played a vital role in Barcelona's attack in recent seasons. Although he has faced criticism in some matches, it is clear that the club's management still views him as one of the team's core players.

This is also evident from Laporta's statement. He emphasized that the arrival of new wingers is not meant to pressure Raphinha, but to increase tactical options in the team's attack.

In football terms, Barça is boosting its Wi-Fi signal in the final third: the more options available, the faster and more dangerous the play becomes.

Will Ferran Torres move to PSG?

Laporta also addressed the possibility of forward Ferran Torres moving to PSG. He stated that he cannot confirm this transfer at the moment.

“We cannot confirm this yet. He is still a Barça player and is performing very well at the World Cup,” said Laporta.

This response implies that the transfer door is not completely closed, but no official decision has been made yet. Ferran's performance at the World Cup could increase his market value and the interest surrounding him.

Deco's role highlighted

Laporta specifically praised the work of sporting director Deco in the Adeyemi transfer. This is not without reason.

Barcelona has been forced to act cautiously in the transfer market in recent years due to financial constraints. Therefore, every deal must align in terms of price, wages, team role, and future sporting plans.

Signing a fast player with high growth potential like Adeyemi could be a strategic move for Barça.

A new phase for the Barça attack?

The developments surrounding Gordon, Adeyemi, Raphinha, and Ferran Torres suggest that major changes could be coming to Barcelona's attacking line.

On one side, there are new wingers suited for fast, vertical football. On the other, there is the future of established players. This situation increases choices for the coaching staff and intensifies competition among the players.

The main question remains open

Laporta confirmed that Raphinha will not leave and gave a positive signal regarding Adeyemi. As for Ferran Torres, there is no clarity yet.

Now the main question is: can Barcelona fit so many stars into one system, or will there be more unexpected decisions before the transfer window closes?