Harvey Elliott returns to Liverpool: Andoni Iraola speaks on the player's future

Liverpool's new head coach Andoni Iraola has put an end to the uncertainty surrounding midfielder Harvey Elliott. The 23-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Aston Villa but was left without playing time due to unexpected contract clauses, returned to Merseyside ahead of schedule. Iraola emphasized that the young talent still has a bright future at Anfield. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to Goal.com, Harvey Elliott's stint at the Birmingham club fell victim to financial and legal constraints rather than sporting principles. When the player moved to Aston Villa, the contract included a mandatory purchase clause of £30 million if he reached a certain number of appearances. The Villa management decided to exclude the player from the squad to avoid paying this amount.

Loan failure and the coach's stance

This situation was considered one of the most unsuccessful deals of the Premier League season. Under Unai Emery, Elliott played only 109 minutes. Even Emery himself apologized to the player, calling the situation "embarrassing." Nevertheless, Andoni Iraola highly values the player's mental state and enthusiasm in training.

"Of course, Harvey will stay with us. I saw a huge desire in his eyes to prove himself. He will have his chance during the pre-season preparation. The team needs skilled players like Elliott, and his early return is a good signal for us," the Spanish specialist emphasized.

According to Iraola, Elliott should take the difficult period from last season as a lesson. The coach expressed confidence that the player would draw strength from this negative experience and work even harder to secure a spot in Liverpool's starting lineup. Currently, the player is busy restoring his physical condition at the AXA Training Centre.

Plans for the new season

Liverpool's management entrusted the team to Andoni Iraola following the departure of Arne Slot. The new coach spent his first week assessing the potential of the youth team (U21) and players returning from loans. This is a perfect opportunity for Elliott to start from scratch under a new manager and remind everyone of his brilliant performances at the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

For the Merseysiders, this transfer window and the pre-season camps are crucial for optimizing the squad. Elliott's versatility, being able to play both in the center and on the wing, is expected to be useful in Iraola's tactical schemes. Fans are waiting for the midfielder, who was once highly touted, to return to his best form.