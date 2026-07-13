Slaven Bilic returns to Croatia: A new era after Dalic...

A major era for the Croatian national team has come to an end, and a familiar name has returned to the stage. After Zlatko Dalic's 9-year tenure, the management of the national team has once again been entrusted to Slaven Bilic.

HNS made the decision unanimously

The Croatian Football Federation (HNS) has officially announced the appointment of Slaven Bilic as the head coach of the national team.

According to the organization's statement, the proposal by HNS president Marian Kustic was supported unanimously by the Executive Committee.

Before the decision was made, the federation's expert commission also fully approved Bilic's candidacy.

How did the Dalic era end?

Previously, Croatia was eliminated from the 2026 World Cup in the Round of 16 after a 1-2 defeat to Portugal.

Following this, Zlatko Dalic stepped down as head coach of the national team after 9 years.

Dalic will remain one of the most successful coaches in the history of Croatian football. During his time, the team reached the 2018 World Cup final and the semi-finals of the 2022 tournament.

A second return for Bilic

Slaven Bilic knows the Croatian national team well. He previously managed the team from 2006 to 2012.

During that period, Croatia was seen as a combative, character-driven, and attacking team. Now, Bilic faces a completely different task: managing the post-Dalic generational transition without complications.

Coach Period Key event Slaven Bilic 2006–2012 Euro 2008 quarter-finals Zlatko Dalic 2017–2026 2018 World Cup final, 2022 World Cup semi-final Slaven Bilic From 2026 A new stage has begun

Where has Bilic worked?

Throughout his career, Bilic has served as head coach for a number of clubs. Among them are Lokomotiv, Besiktas, West Ham, Al-Ittihad, West Bromwich, Watford, and other teams.

His experience in various leagues could be beneficial for Croatia. This is because the national team is currently entering a complex phase: big names are gradually leaving, and new leaders have yet to fully establish themselves.

What is the task ahead for Croatia?

In recent years, Croatia has been recognized as a stable force in world football. However, after Dalic's departure, the team's future direction remains a big question.

Bilic's task is not just about results. He must maintain the team's spirit, integrate new players into the starting lineup, and prepare Croatia for the next major tournaments.

The "I'm back, everything will be great automatically" mode won't work here. Nostalgia is beautiful in football, but points are earned through tactics and results.

The romance of returning and real pressure

Bilic's return is an emotional event for fans. He knows the national team environment, the character of Croatian football, and the pressure of major tournaments well.

But this return also comes with great pressure. Every result after Dalic will be compared. Every defeat could spark discussions like "It wasn't like this during the Dalic era."

Therefore, the first task for Bilic is to quickly restore confidence and provide the team with a clear playing philosophy.

A new page opened in Croatia

Slaven Bilic's return to the Croatian national team has opened a new page in the history of the national squad. On one side, he is a well-known specialist, and on the other, he faces completely new conditions and a new generation.

Now the main question is: can Bilic turn Croatia into one of Europe's most dangerous teams again on his second attempt?