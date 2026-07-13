Bold prediction from Joe Cole: “We’re sending Messi on vacation”

The rivalry between England and Argentina is heating up ahead of the 2026 World Cup semifinal. Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has made a very bold prediction regarding the match against Messi-led Argentina.

“England will reach the final”

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Joe Cole expressed confidence that the England national team would defeat Argentina.

“We’re sending Messi on vacation. 100 percent. England will reach the final,” said Cole.

The former footballer believes that in their current form, England is a team that is too fast and dangerous for Argentina. He is confident that the “Three Lions” can defeat the Argentinians precisely through their tempo and physical intensity.

Will speed be a problem for Argentina?

Cole’s main argument is England’s speed. He believes that Argentina’s defense and midfield may struggle to cope with England’s high-tempo game.

There is logic in these words: in a semifinal, small details make a big difference. One fast attack, one counterattack, or one individual run can change the entire script of the game.

However, Argentina also has one “game-breaker” — Lionel Messi. Even at 39, he can turn a game upside down with a single pass, a turn, or a set-piece. In football, some people play not by their “passport age,” but by their “magic license.”

A historic clash for Messi

The Argentina vs. England semifinal holds special significance for Messi. Throughout his long career on the international stage, he has played against many major national teams, but a clash of this magnitude against England carries a special intrigue.

This match is of huge importance not only for a ticket to the final but also in terms of historical rivalry, Messi’s legacy, and England’s ambitions in major tournaments.

Who awaits the winner in the final?

The semifinal between England and Argentina will take place on July 15. The winner of this pair will face either France or Spain in the final.

Semifinal Date Who will the winner play? England — Argentina July 15 France or Spain France — Spain July 14 England or Argentina

There are no easy opponents left at this stage. But the emotional background surrounding the England vs. Argentina pairing is different: Messi, the historical rivalry, Cole’s sharp remarks, and being one step away from the final.

Cole’s words increased the pressure

Such statements may not directly affect the players. But for fans, the media, and social networks, it is akin to throwing fuel on the fire.

The Argentine side may take such comments as motivation. England fans, meanwhile, see Cole’s words as a sign of confidence.

In other words, the psychological battle has started even before the semifinal kicks off.

The answer will be given on the pitch

Joe Cole is 100 percent confident that England will beat Argentina. But in a World Cup semifinal, predictions often become obsolete after the first whistle.

England is fast, physical, and ambitious. Argentina is experienced, cool-headed, and has Messi.

Now the main question is: can England really “send Messi on vacation,” or will the Argentinians once again defy all predictions?