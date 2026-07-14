Lamine Yamal on the match against France: "This is my most important game"

·0·Sport
Lamine Yamal on the match against France: "This is my most important game"

Spanish national team winger Lamine Yamal spoke with great confidence ahead of the 2026 World Cup semifinal. The Barcelona player, who celebrated his 19th birthday on July 13, called the clash against France the most important match of his career.

"We are not afraid of anyone"

At the pre-match press conference, Yamal emphasized that Spain is heading into the semifinal not with fear, but with the status of reigning European champions.

"Undoubtedly, this is the most important match of my career. We don't feel any fear. Spain is the reigning European champion. Therefore, we are not afraid of anyone," said Yamal.

These words reflect the general mood coming from the Spanish camp: France is strong, but Spain does not intend to underestimate itself.

World Cup semifinal at 19

For Lamine Yamal, this encounter is a major test not only for the Spanish national team but also from the perspective of his personal career.

He is only 19, yet he has already become one of the key players for Barcelona and the Spanish national team. The semifinal against France could be the biggest stage of his young career.

Talent alone is not enough here. In such matches, mental stability, decision-making speed, and composure under pressure are also decisive factors.

The main intrigue against France

The clash between France and Spain will determine the first finalist of the 2026 World Cup.

On one side is France, with fast attackers like Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, and Michael Olise. On the other side is Spain, which relies on ball control, team play, and players like Yamal who can produce unexpected decisions.

Team

Main strength

Spain

ball control, youth, team mechanism

France

speed, individual skill, counter-attack

Key duel

Yamal's creativity vs. French defense

In the semifinal, small details decide everything. One fast run, one accurate pass, or one set-piece situation could determine who advances to the final.

Big expectations for Yamal

Yamal has been one of the most discussed players for Spain throughout the 2026 World Cup. Every move he makes, every dribble, and every decision is under intense scrutiny.

However, the young winger himself is not over-dramatizing the pressure. For him, the main goal is to contribute to the team and lead Spain to the final.

This is a good sign. Because sometimes people expect a 19-year-old player to be a "star of the future," while he responds on the pitch by saying, "I am ready right now."

When does the match start?

The France vs. Spain semifinal will take place on the night between July 14 and July 15.

The match kicks off at 00:00 Tashkent time. The winning team will head to the 2026 World Cup final.

While this clash is an opportunity for Spain to confirm its status as European champion on the world stage, for France, it is an important step toward reaching another final.

A fearless semifinal

Lamine Yamal's statement that "we are not afraid of anyone" revealed Spain's mentality ahead of the semifinal.

France is strong. Spain is also strong. Now, everything will be decided on the pitch.

The main question is: can Yamal create the moment that leads Spain to the final in the most important match of his career?

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