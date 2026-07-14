Will Mourinho keep Vinícius? A major test for Real Madrid

At Real Madrid, Vinícius Júnior the issue of extending the contract has returned to the agenda. According to reports, head coach José Mourinho wants to personally convince the Brazilian star that he is an essential part of the new project.

Mourinho wants to enter negotiations

Sport.es reports that José Mourinho has expressed a desire to personally join the process of extending Vinícius Júnior's contract.

The current agreement runs until the summer of 2027. However, as the contract expiration approaches, this is becoming more of a strategic decision than a simple negotiation for Real Madrid.

Mourinho wants to talk to Vinícius face-to-face and convince him that he will be one of the central figures in the club's new sports project.

Who will Real Madrid's new project be built around?

According to the source, the Portuguese specialist believes that the 'Royal Club's' main stars can play effectively in the same team.

We are talking about Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé, and Jude Bellingham. This trio is very strong on paper, but fitting them into one system on the pitch is not an easy task.

Player Importance for Real Madrid Vinícius Júnior speed, dribbling, and danger on the wing Kylian Mbappé goals, fast attacks, and superstar status Jude Bellingham leadership and versatility in the center

This is the main test for Mourinho: there are many stars, but they need to be united around a single idea.

Salary issues complicate negotiations

Earlier, media reported that Vinícius and Real Madrid were unable to agree on salary terms.

It is said that the Brazilian winger wants a salary of approximately 30 million euros per year. This is close to Kylian Mbappé's income.

However, the Real Madrid management is not yet ready for such terms. The club may be worried about disrupting the salary balance and creating new questions with other stars in the dressing room.

Why is the Vinícius issue so important?

Vinícius is not just a winger for Real Madrid. He has become one of the most recognizable faces of the club in recent years.

His speed, superiority in one-on-one situations, and ability to explode in big games give a special flair to Real Madrid's attack.

At the same time, Mbappé's arrival raised a new question about Vinícius's status: who will the team be built around? Or can Mourinho turn both stars into one mechanism?

What is Mourinho's role?

José Mourinho is not just a tactical coach. He is known as a specialist who understands the psychology of stars, pressure, competition, and how to work with the hierarchy in the dressing room.

That is why a personal conversation with Vinícius can be important. It's not just about money here. How important the player feels in the new project is also a decisive factor.

If Mourinho can give Vinícius the confidence that 'you are the main figure in this project,' the direction of the negotiations could change.

What is the risk for Real Madrid?

If the contract issue drags on, Real Madrid could start the new season with great uncertainty.

In such a situation, questions about Vinícius's future will increase after every game. This could affect both the player's performance and the team atmosphere.

The best scenario for the club is to solve the issue quickly. Either a new contract or a clear position.

The delicate balance in the dressing room

In a team with stars like Mbappé, Vinícius, and Bellingham, the issue of salary and status will always be delicate.

If one player is given great privileges, it is natural for others to have questions. That is why the Real Madrid management is trying not only to keep Vinícius but also to maintain the balance within the team.

Mourinho's experience will be needed here. Because stars can be bought, but making them work for each other is a different art.

A big decision before the new season

Extending the contract with Vinícius Júnior is becoming one of the most important issues for Real Madrid before the new season.

Mourinho's personal intervention means that the club sees this process not as a simple legal negotiation, but as a central part of the sports project.

Now the main question is: does Vinícius see himself as the central protagonist in Real Madrid's new era, or will the salary and status issue cause a major turning point?