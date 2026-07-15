Uzbekistan's U23 and U19 female boxers "shook" Asia in Jakarta

Uzbekistan's female boxers achieved great results at the 2026 Asian Boxing Championships currently taking place in Jakarta. Our representatives took first place in the overall team standings in both the U23 and U19 categories.

Two age categories, one result — Uzbekistan is first

The Asian Championships for female boxers under 19 and under 23 have concluded in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta.

Most gratifyingly, the top three in both age categories were identical: Uzbekistan in first, Kazakhstan in second, and India in third.

This result once again demonstrates how strongly the reserve is being formed in Uzbek women's boxing. It is no longer just about one generation — both the U19 and U23 teams are leading in Asia.

U23: Absolute leadership with 6 golds

In the under-23 category, the Uzbekistan national team took first place with 6 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze medals.

Kazakhstan finished second with 3 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze medals. India rose to third place with 1 gold, 4 silver, and 4 bronze medals.

Rank Team Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Uzbekistan 6 1 2 9 2 Kazakhstan 3 3 2 8 3 India 1 4 4 9 4 Japan 0 1 2 3 5 Mongolia 0 1 0 1 6 South Korea 0 0 3 3 7 Indonesia 0 0 2 2 8 Kyrgyzstan 0 0 1 1 8 Vietnam 0 0 1 1

The most important figure in this table is the 6 golds. Uzbekistan not only won many medals but also pulled far ahead of its rivals in terms of the number of top-tier medals.

U19: Youth also at the top of the podium

Uzbekistan also took first place among girls under 19. In this category, our representatives collected 4 gold and 2 silver medals.

Kazakhstan finished second with 3 gold and 3 bronze medals, while India was third with 2 gold and 6 silver medals.

Rank Team Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Uzbekistan 4 2 0 6 2 Kazakhstan 3 0 3 6 3 India 2 6 0 8 4 Indonesia 1 1 0 2 5 Taiwan 0 1 3 4 6 Japan 0 0 4 4 6 Vietnam 0 0 4 4 8 Kyrgyzstan 0 0 2 2 9 Thailand 0 0 1 1 9 Tajikistan 0 0 1 1 9 South Korea 0 0 1 1 9 Mongolia 0 0 1 1

This result in the U19 category is even more important, because today's young champions could become the main strength of the U23 and senior national teams tomorrow.

A total of 10 golds — a major signal

When combining the results of the U19 and U23 categories, Uzbekistan's girls won 10 gold medals in Jakarta.

This is not just statistics. It shows that Uzbek women's boxing is becoming a stable system on an Asian scale.

Category Gold Silver Bronze Total U23 6 1 2 9 U19 4 2 0 6 Total 10 3 2 15

15 medals, 10 of which are gold — this is a very strong result. Such an indicator provides great confidence for any sports school.

Kazakhstan and India remain the main rivals

In both age categories, Kazakhstan took second place and India third. This shows that the main competition in Asian girls' boxing is forming around these three countries.

The boxing school in Kazakhstan is traditionally strong, and India has shown great growth in women's boxing in recent years. Against the backdrop of such rivals, Uzbekistan's first-place finish in both categories deserves special recognition.

Why is this result important?

First, it was seen that Uzbekistan's girls are winning medals in various categories, not just in specific weight classes.

Second, being first in both U19 and U23 simultaneously means the reserve system is working correctly.

Third, this result shows that new names, new competition, and new opportunities are emerging for the senior national team.

Men's finals ahead

For information, the Asian Boxing Championships for men under 19 and under 23 are also continuing in Jakarta.

The final bouts are scheduled for July 16. This means the number of medals for the Uzbekistan boxing delegation in Jakarta could still increase.

Jakarta — a strong statement from a new generation

Uzbekistan's girls made a strong statement in the Jakarta rings: our country's boxing has a large reserve not only for today but also for tomorrow.

First place in U23, first place in U19, and a total of 10 gold medals — this is not a coincidental result. It is the result of hard work, preparation, character, and confidence in the ring.

Now the main question: can this generation that proved itself in Jakarta conquer the Asian and world podiums in the senior national team as well?