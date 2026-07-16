Important news announced for those who have lost their passport or ID card

In Uzbekistan, a procedure is expected to be introduced to exempt individuals who have lost or damaged their civil passport, ID card, or foreign travel passport from administrative liability. This was stipulated in Decree No. 265, signed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on July 15, titled "On measures to improve public services provided to the population and create additional conveniences for citizens."

Once this new procedure comes into effect, citizens who have lost their identity documents will no longer be required to pay an administrative fine as they were previously. They will be able to re-register and obtain a passport, ID card, or foreign travel passport simply by paying the established state duty for issuing a new document.

According to the decree, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Justice must develop the necessary proposals and drafts of relevant regulatory legal acts to implement this mechanism and submit them to the Cabinet of Ministers by October of this year.

For reference, under current legislation, administrative measures are applied to individuals who have lost or damaged their passport, ID card, or foreign travel passport. The new procedure is aimed at further simplifying the document re-issuance process, reducing bureaucratic barriers, and creating additional conveniences for the population.