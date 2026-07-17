Will Olise replace Vinicius? Real Madrid discusses a major swap

Real Madrid could be on the verge of one of the biggest deals in European football during the summer transfer window. The Madrid club wants to sign Bayern Munich star Michael Olise, and the option of selling Vinicius Junior to finance the transfer is not being ruled out.

Olise does not hide his desire to move to Real

According to L'Equipe, the 24-year-old French footballer has expressed his desire to leave Bayern and join Real Madrid to his inner circle.

It is reported that during the World Cup, Olise sought information about the club's environment from Madrid players such as Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni. Real Madrid's management may begin efforts to execute the transfer once the tournament concludes.

Why is Vinicius's future in question?

The source notes that Vinicius Junior's current contract with Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2027. The Brazilian forward has not yet signed a new deal.

If Vinicius does not accept the financial terms offered by the club, Madrid might consider selling him this summer to avoid losing him as a free agent. It is said that the funds generated from his transfer would be directed toward financing the expensive deal for Olise.

What is the value of the two players?

The Transfermarkt portal values Michael Olise at 150 million euros and Vinicius Junior at 140 million euros. However, market value is not the official transfer price — Bayern could demand a much higher sum for the deal.

Player Club Market value Michael Olise Bayern 150 million euros Vinicius Junior Real 140 million euros

According to L'Equipe, there is a possibility that the Olise transfer could be valued between 200–250 million euros. If this happens, the deal would become one of the most expensive transfers in football history.

Bayern will not agree easily

Olise's contract with the Munich club runs until June 30, 2029. Therefore, Bayern holds a strong position in negotiations and has no intention of letting one of its key players go for a low price.

The French footballer mainly plays on the right wing. His arrival could lead to a new partnership with Kylian Mbappe in Real's attack and change the team's play on the flanks.

Official negotiations not yet confirmed

At the same time, these reports remain at the level of transfer rumors for now. On June 20, Real Madrid officially stated that it had not had direct or indirect contact with Olise, his representatives, or his associates.

However, the new information from L'Equipe suggests that Madrid's interest is serious and that the club could launch a major operation after the World Cup.

The main issue now depends on Vinicius's reaction to a new contract and how much money Bayern demands for Olise.

Do you think it would be the right decision for Real Madrid to sell Vinicius and replace him with Michael Olise?