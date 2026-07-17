Mahalla Chairman Found to Have Embezzled 187 Million Soums on Behalf of Citizens

·0·Society
Mahalla Chairman Found to Have Embezzled 187 Million Soums on Behalf of Citizens

In the Karshi district, the former chairman of a mahalla citizens' assembly and his son are suspected of using the personal data of six citizens to register a large quantity of household appliances. According to the investigation, the appliances were sold for cash, and 187.4 million soums were embezzled.

Citizens' Passport Data Used

A pre-investigation check was conducted by the Karshi district branch of the department under the General Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation data, K.R., the former chairman of the "Yangi Xonobod" mahalla citizens' assembly, and his son I.N. obtained the passport details of six citizens who had approached the mahalla regarding various issues.

They are suspected of forging the citizens' signatures to register various household appliances through an online trading platform.

Appliances Sold for Cash

According to the investigation, the household appliances registered in the names of other individuals were subsequently sold for cash.

It is reported that the 187.4 million soums obtained in this manner were spent on the suspects' personal needs.

As a result, the citizens faced the risk of becoming debtors for purchases they did not make.

Case Opened Under Two Articles

In connection with this incident, a criminal case has been opened against the suspects under the following articles of the Criminal Code:

  • Article 168 — Fraud;

  • Article 228 — Forgery or use of documents, stamps, seals, and blanks.

Investigative actions are currently ongoing within the framework of the criminal case. Until the guilt of the suspects is proven by a legally binding court verdict, they are not considered guilty.

Importance of Protecting Personal Data

This incident once again demonstrates that citizens should be cautious when providing copies of their passports or ID cards.

Unauthorized use of personal data can lead to the registration of loans, installment agreements, or other financial obligations in a person's name.

Do you believe that penalties should be increased for those who register debts using other people's passport data?

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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