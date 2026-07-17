$16,000 to send to Israel for work: Urgut resident arrested

In the Urgut district of the Samarkand region, an individual who promised to send a citizen to work in Israel was arrested during an operational event. It is reported that he was caught red-handed while receiving $2,000 out of the agreed $16,000.

Promised to send abroad for work

According to the provided information, a citizen identified as R.B. told another citizen, R.M., that he would send him to Israel for employment.

He demanded $16,000 USD in exchange for this service. However, it has not been clarified whether he had the authority to legally send citizens abroad for work.

Caught while receiving $2,000

An operational event was conducted in cooperation with the Urgut district department of the Prosecutor General's Office and other law enforcement agencies.

During the operation, the suspect was apprehended while receiving $2,000 of the agreed amount. The money was seized as material evidence.

Criminal case initiated

A criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident under Articles 25 and 168 of the Criminal Code.

Article 25 of the Criminal Code covers preparation for a crime and attempted crime, while Article 168 covers fraud — the acquisition of another's property through deceit or abuse of trust.

Currently, investigative actions are underway to determine all the details of the incident and to check for other potential victims.

Those wishing to work abroad should be vigilant

Experts recommend applying for work abroad only through officially authorized organizations, not paying money without reading the contract, and verifying documents when large advance payments are requested.

Furthermore, transferring money to personal cards or providing cash without any official documentation can make it difficult to recover the funds later.

The suspect is considered innocent until proven guilty by a legally binding court verdict.