Is a phone mandatory for migrants in Russia? Uzbekistan's MFA clarifies

Reports have spread widely claiming that all migrants traveling to Russia will be required to purchase a special mobile phone. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan stated that these interpretations are not entirely accurate.

The law has not yet been passed

According to Omonulla Fayziyev, press secretary for the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, the regulation regarding providing migrants with mobile phones is currently being discussed as part of a draft law.

Therefore, the obligation for all foreigners arriving in Russia to purchase a new phone has not officially entered into force.

Russian Deputy Interior Minister Igor Zubov previously stated that there are plans for migrants arriving for long-term stays or work to have an electronic profile on their phones in the future. His words were covered in several publications as 'every migrant will have to buy a phone'.

A new phone is not required for everyone

The MFA clarification emphasizes that the discussed requirement will not apply equally to all foreign citizens.

The need to purchase a special device may arise in the following cases:

the migrant does not have a mobile phone at all;

the existing phone is not compatible with installing the 'Amina' application;

the device does not support the technical requirements of the application.

For this reason, reports stating that 'every migrant going to Russia must buy a new phone' are considered incorrect interpretations.

What is the 'Amina' app for?

'Amina' is a mobile application developed for the remote registration of migrants and to provide information about their location to the relevant authorities.

It was introduced on a trial basis starting September 1, 2025, for certain categories of visa-free migrants in Moscow and the Moscow region. A valid foreign citizen card is required to use the application.

Igor Zubov said that in the future, the electronic profile is also planned to be used to notify migrants when their document validity is expiring or if they need to visit a government office.

MFA urges waiting for official decisions

Omonulla Fayziyev stated that the circulating reports should not be taken as if the law has already entered into force. The final form of the initiative, who it will apply to, and the implementation date have not yet been confirmed.

Therefore, Uzbek citizens working in Russia or planning to go there are advised to rely only on official announcements and not to rush into purchasing phones based on unverified reports.

Do you think it is the right decision to monitor the location of migrants via a mobile app?