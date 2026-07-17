Couple receives 1.54 billion soums in wedding gifts at Turkish ceremony

·75·World
Couple receives 1.54 billion soums in wedding gifts at Turkish ceremony

A lavish wedding ceremony held in a Turkish village has sparked widespread discussion on social media. The fact that the bride and groom received a total of 6 million Turkish liras (over 1.54 billion soums) in wedding gifts caught the attention of many.

It is reported that 3 million liras of the collected gifts were presented to the bride in the form of gold jewelry, while another 3 million liras in cash were gifted to the groom. Relatives, loved ones, and numerous guests attended the ceremony to congratulate the new couple with valuable gifts.

According to the report, a grand feast was prepared for the guests during the two-day celebration, with 35 sheep slaughtered for the occasion. National traditions, music, songs, and various performances were also organized throughout the festivities.

At the end of the ceremony, the bride expressed her sincere gratitude to all the guests who attended, emphasizing that for her, the greatest wealth is not the valuable gifts, but building a happy and strong family.

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