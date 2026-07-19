After concluding his international career, legendary Brazilian forward Neymar made a massive purchase to enjoy his downtime. The footballer bought a luxury superyacht for £17 million (approximately $23 million). For Neymar, this acquisition is not just a symbol of wealth, but a way to mentally recover after the disappointment of the World Cup, reports Goal.com. reports .

According to Goal.com, with this move, Neymar continues the tradition of stars like David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo, who rank among the world's wealthiest footballers. It is known that Cristiano Ronaldo bought a yacht for £5.5 million to celebrate the Serie A title won with Juventus in 2020. Neymar's new vessel is significantly more expensive than those of his peers.

"Enejota": A new palace off the Brazilian coast

The new yacht has been named "Enejota" in honor of the player's initials (NJ). According to Nautica, this is not just an ordinary ship, but a massive project based on a fully renovated cargo ship built in Brazil. Measuring over 46 meters in length, the vessel is currently anchored at the port of Angra dos Reis in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

The yacht's interior capabilities are stunning. With a total usable area of 800 square meters, the ship offers spacious amenities for Neymar and his guests. Technically, it is equipped with four special Caterpillar engines, each with 1,450 horsepower. This power ensures the yacht moves quickly and smoothly along the Brazilian coast.

Retiring from the national team and a new life

Neymar made this expensive purchase following a disappointing performance at the 2026 World Cup. Brazil's unexpected loss to Norway in the round of 16 marked the forward's final match in his international career. Although Neymar scored his 80th goal for the national team in that match, he could not save his team from defeat.

In an interview with Globo, the footballer stated, "I tried, I gave it my all," emphasizing his tearful farewell. Now, the "Enejota" yacht serves as a private sanctuary for Neymar to live a quiet and peaceful life away from the media spotlight.

This news is also interesting for football fans in Uzbekistan, as Neymar is one of the most famous stars playing on the Asian continent. Such high-level purchases once again prove the player's immense influence not only on the pitch but also in the world of business and marketing. Neymar remains among the highest-earning athletes in the world.