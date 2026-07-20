The best of the 2026 World Cup revealed: Rodri wins the top prize

·34·Sport
The best of the 2026 World Cup revealed: Rodri wins the top prize

The best players of the 2026 World Cup have been determined following the conclusion of the tournament. Spain midfielder Rodri was named the tournament's best player.

France national team forward Kylian Mbappé became the tournament's top scorer. He scored 10 goals throughout the competition.

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón was recognized as the best goalkeeper. He stood out by conceding only 1 goal during the tournament.

The award for the best young player also went to a representative of Spain. Pau Cubarsí became the winner of this nomination.

Ferran Torres was named the player of the match in the final. He scored in the 106th minute of the decisive clash against Argentina, securing the World Cup title for Spain.

RodriKylian MbappéUnai SimónPau CubarsíFerran Torres2026 World Cup
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