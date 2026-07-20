Luis de la Fuente calls Spain's World Cup title a 'top-level victory'

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente shared his thoughts following the victory over Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final. He described his team's performance as 'top-level skill,' emphasizing that discipline and teamwork were the foundation of this success. This is reported by Goal.com .

In the final match, Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 to claim the most prestigious trophy in the football world. According to the coach, the team consistently improved their performance throughout the tournament and ultimately achieved a well-deserved victory. Luis de la Fuente highly praised the dedication of his players.

How was Lionel Messi stopped?

One of the most important tactical tasks of the match was to minimize the influence of Argentina captain Lionel Messi . The Spanish national team handled this task perfectly and managed to keep the Inter Miami star away from dangerous areas. Luis de la Fuente explained how this plan was executed in an interview with Rai Sport.

"We cut a player like Lionel Messi out of the game by maintaining possession. Our team's work in this regard was simply perfect. We kept him under constant pressure and did not allow him to move freely with the ball," said the Spanish manager.

The coach noted that high-stakes games like the final are never easy. Although Spain dominated, they did not have the opportunity to secure the victory earlier. "In such games, a victory achieved with difficulty and sacrifice is always sweeter," he added.

Throughout the World Cup, Luis de la Fuente emphasized collective unity over individual skill. He was able to form a balanced squad where every player clearly understood their responsibilities. It was this team spirit that allowed Spain to compete with the world's strongest national teams.

For Spanish football, this victory signals the beginning of a new era. Under Luis de la Fuente, 'La Roja' proved that they can reach the highest peak not only tactically but also mentally.