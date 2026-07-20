Clash between Otamendi and Rodri: Argentine defender accuses opponents

·41·Sport
Clash between Otamendi and Rodri: Argentine defender accuses opponents

Following the defeat in the World Cup final held in New York, a serious conflict erupted between Argentina national team defender Nicolas Otamendi and Spanish midfielder Rodri. Fueled by post-match emotions, Otamendi accused his former teammate of pressuring the referees and influencing the match result. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Argentina's attempt to defend their title ended in a 1-0 defeat to Spain. Lionel Scaloni's side failed to show efficiency in attack throughout the match and did not manage a single shot on target in regular time. Enzo Fernandez's dismissal in the 93rd minute further complicated the situation for the reigning champions.

Tension on the pitch and unexpected accusations

After the final whistle, a verbal altercation broke out between Otamendi and his former Manchester City teammate Rodri. The veteran Argentine defender claimed that members of the opposing team had systematically pressured the referees before the game. Otamendi believes that the complaints made by Rodri and Aymeric Laporte directly influenced the officials' decisions.

"You spent the whole week crying and talking about the referees. You and Laporte — both of you did it. This is not right, my friend, you complained to the referees constantly," Otamendi shouted as he confronted Rodri. This is reported by Goal.com.

The root of the conflict: Laporte's statements

The conflict was sparked by an interview Aymeric Laporte gave to Marca before the final. The Spanish defender openly criticized the overly aggressive playing style of the Argentina national team, which he felt was going unpunished by the referees. Laporte emphasized that the opponents' rough play was against the spirit of football.

"Some situations we have seen since the beginning of the tournament have surprised us. Especially in matches against opponents like Argentina, many fouls remain unpunished. Such situations disrupt the flow of the game and frustrate the players. It is the referees' job to control these situations," Laporte had said in his interview.

This defeat was painful for Argentina, as the team aimed to maintain its hegemony in world football. However, Spain's disciplined play and dominance at the end of the match ultimately prevailed. Otamendi's anger stems not only from the bitterness of defeat but also from his belief that the opponent's psychological pressure had paid off.

ArgentinaSpainNicolas OtamendiRodriFootball
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