Ferran Torres makes history in the 106th minute: Spain are champions!

·32·Sport
Ferran Torres makes history in the 106th minute: Spain are champions!

The Spanish national team defeated Argentina 1-0 in extra time in the 2026 World Cup final, becoming world champions for the second time in their history. A single strike from Ferran Torres in the 106th minute decided the fate of the decisive clash in New Jersey.

Defending champions Argentina were unable to retain their title. Lionel Messi led his team to a silver medal, while Spain reached the pinnacle of the football world again after a 16-year hiatus.

The goal remained untouched in regular time

The final, held at the New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Arena) in East Rutherford, began with cautious and intense play.

While Spain tried to control the ball more, Argentina stopped the opponent's attacks through disciplined defense. Both teams created opportunities, but the score remained 0-0 after 90 minutes.

Thus, the fate of the world championship was decided in extra time.

The 106th-minute strike brought the trophy to Spain

In the 106th minute of extra time, Ferran Torres broke through the Argentine defense and scored against the goal guarded by Emiliano Martínez.

This goal remained the only decisive strike of the final. Although Argentina tried to equalize in the final minutes, the Spanish defense maintained the lead — 1-0.

2026 World Cup Final

Spain — Argentina 1-0

Goal: Ferran Torres, 106.

History from 2010 repeats itself

Spain won their first world title in 2010 in South Africa. Back then, the final also ended 0-0 in regular time, and a single goal scored in extra time against the Netherlands determined the champion.

While Andrés Iniesta was the author of the historic 2010 goal, 16 years later, Ferran Torres followed in his footsteps.

Two finals, the same score, and a decisive strike in extra time — both of Spain's world championship titles were won in almost identical scenarios.

The De la Fuente generation wrote its own history

Spain, under the leadership of Luis de la Fuente, stood out throughout the tournament with their technical, disciplined, and consistent play. The team withstood the pressure in the decisive match and defeated the defending champions.

The blend of youth and experienced players allowed Spain to lift the World Cup again after the legendary 2010 generation.

Argentina came very close to a second consecutive title, but Messi's likely final World Cup ended in a painful defeat.

A new page has been turned in football history: after Iniesta, Ferran Torres' name is now written as the hero who brought the world championship to Spain.

World CupSpainArgentinaFerran TorresFootball
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