The History of Yamal and Messi: 19 Years Old, Number 19, and the July 19 Final

Following Lamine Yamal becoming a world champion, Lionel Messi is being linked to a series of interesting coincidences. 19 years ago, Messi took a famous photo with baby Yamal. Years later, they met as opponents in the World Cup final on July 19.

Yamal played in the final for the Spain national team wearing the number 19 jersey and won the world title at the age of 19. It is said that this number was not chosen by chance. Yamal wears number 19 as a tribute to Messi.

Messi also wore number 19 during his career for the Argentina national team and Barcelona. Interestingly, he was also 19 years old when the photo of him bathing Yamal was taken.

Thus, the history of Messi and Yamal continued with another symbolic event. Yamal, who was once a baby, played against Messi in the World Cup final years later and won the top prize with Spain.