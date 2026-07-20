Lionel Messi under fire: Details of the controversial World Cup final incident

The World Cup final held at MetLife Stadium in the USA will be remembered not only for the victory of the Spain national team but also for the scandalous incident surrounding Lionel Messi. The Argentina captain faced sharp criticism for demanding a red card from the referee during a clash with opposing defender Marc Cucurella. This was reported by Goal.com .

During the intense moments of the match, Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for a rough challenge on Pau Cubarsi. Following this, tensions on the pitch escalated, leading to a verbal confrontation between Lionel Messi and Marc Cucurella. TV cameras captured Messi appealing to the referee, demanding that his opponent be sent off.

Rules and unexpected demands

According to Goal.com, Lionel Messi attempted to get his opponent penalized by utilizing a new regulation introduced for the 2026 World Cup. According to the rule, if players communicate with an opponent while covering their mouths, it can lead to strict disciplinary action, even a red card. Earlier in the tournament, Miguel Almiron was sent off for this exact reason.

This situation angered former player and current ITV pundit Lee Dixon. The former Arsenal defender called Messi's behavior "childish." In his opinion, for a player of such greatness to try to influence the referee to get an opponent sent off goes against the principles of sportsmanship.

"If cards are given for such situations, football loses its charm. You don't have to be such a 'baby' to get someone sent off; it's just ridiculous," Lee Dixon emphasized during the live broadcast. His words sparked major debates among football fans on social media.

Spain's victory and post-match chaos

Despite all the controversies, the Spain national team demonstrated their superiority and secured the most prestigious trophy in the football world. In the 106th minute, substitute Ferran Torres scored the only goal, securing a second World Cup title in the history of "La Roja."

Emotions did not subside even after the final whistle. A mass brawl broke out between Argentina's Leandro Paredes and Spanish players Eric Garcia and Gavi. As a result, the referee was forced to show a red card to Leandro Paredes as well. This defeat was a heavy blow for Argentina, both mentally and disciplinarily.

This final will go down in history as one of the most controversial matches in Lionel Messi's career. Although he is an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, his behavior on the pitch raised questions even among his most loyal fans.