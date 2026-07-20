Lionel Messi under fire: Details of the controversial World Cup final incident

·54·Sport
Lionel Messi under fire: Details of the controversial World Cup final incident

The World Cup final held at MetLife Stadium in the USA will be remembered not only for the victory of the Spain national team but also for the scandalous incident surrounding Lionel Messi. The Argentina captain faced sharp criticism for demanding a red card from the referee during a clash with opposing defender Marc Cucurella. This was reported by Goal.com .

During the intense moments of the match, Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for a rough challenge on Pau Cubarsi. Following this, tensions on the pitch escalated, leading to a verbal confrontation between Lionel Messi and Marc Cucurella. TV cameras captured Messi appealing to the referee, demanding that his opponent be sent off.

Rules and unexpected demands

According to Goal.com, Lionel Messi attempted to get his opponent penalized by utilizing a new regulation introduced for the 2026 World Cup. According to the rule, if players communicate with an opponent while covering their mouths, it can lead to strict disciplinary action, even a red card. Earlier in the tournament, Miguel Almiron was sent off for this exact reason.

This situation angered former player and current ITV pundit Lee Dixon. The former Arsenal defender called Messi's behavior "childish." In his opinion, for a player of such greatness to try to influence the referee to get an opponent sent off goes against the principles of sportsmanship.

"If cards are given for such situations, football loses its charm. You don't have to be such a 'baby' to get someone sent off; it's just ridiculous," Lee Dixon emphasized during the live broadcast. His words sparked major debates among football fans on social media.

Spain's victory and post-match chaos

Despite all the controversies, the Spain national team demonstrated their superiority and secured the most prestigious trophy in the football world. In the 106th minute, substitute Ferran Torres scored the only goal, securing a second World Cup title in the history of "La Roja."

Emotions did not subside even after the final whistle. A mass brawl broke out between Argentina's Leandro Paredes and Spanish players Eric Garcia and Gavi. As a result, the referee was forced to show a red card to Leandro Paredes as well. This defeat was a heavy blow for Argentina, both mentally and disciplinarily.

This final will go down in history as one of the most controversial matches in Lionel Messi's career. Although he is an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, his behavior on the pitch raised questions even among his most loyal fans.

Lionel MessiWorld CupArgentinaSpainFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Ferran Torres repeats Götze's feat: a unique record...Ferran Torres repeats Götze's feat: a unique record...Today, 09:14Ferran Torres makes history in the 106th minute: Spain are champions!Ferran Torres makes history in the 106th minute: Spain are champions!Today, 08:59Clash between Otamendi and Rodri: Argentine defender accuses opponentsClash between Otamendi and Rodri: Argentine defender accuses opponentsToday, 08:37The best of the 2026 World Cup revealed: Rodri wins the top prizeThe best of the 2026 World Cup revealed: Rodri wins the top prizeToday, 08:34The History of Yamal and Messi: 19 Years Old, Number 19, and the July 19 FinalThe History of Yamal and Messi: 19 Years Old, Number 19, and the July 19 FinalToday, 08:29Luis de la Fuente calls Spain's World Cup title a 'top-level victory'Luis de la Fuente calls Spain's World Cup title a 'top-level victory'Today, 07:39
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret