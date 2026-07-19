Holloway Sets Conditions for UFC: Who Is Next?

Former UFC champion Max Holloway has revealed two scenarios for his next fight. If a third clash with Conor McGregor does not materialize, the American fighter is demanding a shot at the lightweight title against Justin Gaethje.

This idea is more than just a standard title claim. The previous fight between Holloway and Gaethje ended with one of the most famous knockouts in UFC history.

“Finally give me a title fight”

Holloway appealed to UFC management, emphasizing that he deserves a championship opportunity.

“Finally give me a title fight. Justin Gaethje and I have our own history. Everyone knows this would be a real war on the feet. So why not make this fight happen?” he said.

Gaethje is currently the reigning UFC lightweight champion. Therefore, a potential rematch could be not just a high-profile clash, but a bout for the main championship belt.

Their first fight went down in history

Holloway and Gaethje fought for the BMF belt at UFC 300 in April 2024. After dominating for five rounds, Holloway invited his opponent to a slugfest in the final seconds.

With one second left in the fight, he knocked Gaethje out cold. This episode became one of the most famous finishes in UFC history.

Now that Gaethje holds the championship belt, the rematch carries special significance for both fighters: Holloway aims to become a two-division champion, while Gaethje seeks revenge for one of his toughest defeats.

What about the third fight with McGregor?

Holloway recently defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 329. The fight was stopped by TKO after the Irishman suffered a knee injury at 1:09 of the first round.

McGregor later expressed a desire for a third fight with Holloway. However, he faces surgery and a long recovery process. Dana White has also stated that it is too early to talk about this rematch.

Therefore, Holloway's plan is clear: if McGregor cannot return soon, he wants to fight Gaethje for the title without wasting time.

Which option will the UFC choose?

A rematch against Gaethje makes sense from a sporting perspective: they have history, the first fight generated huge interest, and Holloway has already defeated the champion.

However, there are other contenders for the lightweight title. Therefore, Holloway's demand does not automatically mean the fight will be scheduled.

Now the decision rests with the UFC: will Holloway wait for McGregor, or will another “war on the feet” for the belt be organized against Gaethje? This rematch has the hype, the history, and the stakes—all that's left is a signature.