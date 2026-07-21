Tolaganov's 90th-minute goal saves Uzbekistan U20 from defeat

The Uzbekistan U20 national team played their second friendly match during a training camp in Jordan. The youth side, led by Jamoliddin Rahmatullayev, drew 1-1 against their Jordanian counterparts.

Davron Tolaganov, who came off the bench, saved the Uzbekistan team from defeat. He scored in the 90th minute to set the final score of the match.

Parity restored in the final minute

In the friendly match, the Jordan U20 team held the lead for a long time. However, the Uzbekistan youth side did not stop fighting until the end and capitalized on their opportunity in the final minutes.

Davron Tolaganov scored in the 90th minute to secure a draw for Uzbekistan U20. He did not start the match but came off the bench to directly influence the outcome.

Friendly match

Jordan U20 — Uzbekistan U20 — 1:1

Goal: Davron Tolaganov, 90.

Uzbekistan's starting lineup

Jamoliddin Rahmatullayev started the match with the following players:

Shokirov, Rasuljonov, Bahodirxonov, Ermanov, Jumadillayev, Fayzullayev, Najmiddinov, Saydaliyev, Dilshodbekov, Erimbetov, and Aliyev.

Rustamjonov, Odinayev, Shorahmedov, Abduganiyev, Abdusattarov, Tolaganov, Soliyev, Tojiboyev, Olimov, Fayzullayev, Zakirjonov, and Hakimov were on the bench.

The camp provides an opportunity to test young players

The training camp in Jordan allows the Uzbekistan U20 coaching staff to evaluate the potential of various players, test new tactical solutions, and strengthen competition within the squad.

In friendly matches, along with the result, the players' physical condition, level of mutual understanding, and performance under pressure are also of great importance.

In the match against Jordan, the Uzbekistan youth team fought until the last minute and avoided defeat. Davron Tolaganov's late goal was the most important event of the second match of the camp.