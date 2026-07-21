Young man caught in Kibray with fake prosecutor's ID

·23·Society
Young man caught in Kibray with fake prosecutor's ID

In the Kibray district of Tashkent region, a citizen born in 2007 was identified for posing as a prosecutor's office employee and using a fake service ID. It is reported that he attempted to impersonate an official to avoid legal action by traffic police officers.

During a search of the vehicle, a different state license plate was found along with the fake ID. A criminal case has been initiated, and an investigation is underway.

Raid conducted following intelligence

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, K.X., born in 2007, was driving a Cobalt vehicle belonging to his mother.

Intelligence reports indicated that he had been introducing himself as an employee of the Kibray district prosecutor's office and displaying a fake service ID.

On July 12, the Internal Security Department of the Prosecutor General's Office and traffic police officers conducted a raid in the Kibray district and stopped the vehicle.

Fake ID presented to traffic police

According to official information, the driver introduced himself as a prosecutor's office employee to avoid legal action against him.

He presented a fake service ID to the officers. Subsequently, an administrative report was drawn up against him, and the Cobalt was impounded.

A final legal assessment of the driver's actions will be provided as a result of the investigation and court proceedings.

Another license plate found under the seat

During the inspection of the vehicle, a state license plate reading "25 C 836 AA" was found under the seat.

An investigative team was called to the scene, and the following items were seized from the citizen:

  • a fake service ID;

  • the state license plates found in the vehicle.

The origin of these items and the purpose for which they were kept will be determined during the investigation.

Under which articles was the case initiated?

A criminal case has been initiated regarding this incident under Article 228, Part 2, Clause "b" and Part 3 of the Criminal Code.

This article covers acts related to the forgery, preparation, sale, or use of documents, stamps, seals, and letterheads.

At present, investigative actions are ongoing.

Prosecutor General's Office warns citizens

The Prosecutor General's Office has urged citizens not to trust individuals who introduce themselves as government officials and demand money or other benefits.

Citizens who encounter such situations are asked to report them via the Prosecutor General's Office's "1161" hotline.

If the ID of a person claiming to be an official raises suspicion, it is recommended to verify their information through the relevant organization.

KibrayTashkentCobalt
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