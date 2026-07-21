X social network has completely redesigned its app for Android users

The X social network, owned by Elon Musk, has completely updated its Android application. After a large-scale engineering project that lasted about a year, the company has released an entirely new version of the app. This change aims to resolve technical issues that Android users have faced for years. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the new app was not built on top of old code but was rewritten from scratch using modern Kotlin and Jetpack Compose technologies. This is considered one of the largest engineering projects in the history of the social network. The previous version had been a source of valid user complaints due to being significantly slower and more prone to glitches compared to the iOS app.

Speed and stability: Key changes

Nikita Bier, the company's head of product, noted that the new version is superior to the old app in every aspect. According to X, scrolling, data loading, and the notification system now work much faster and smoother. These changes are expected to increase the platform's appeal, especially in global markets where Android devices are dominant.

Last year, the X app experienced serious errors, with users even facing difficulties opening posts via links. The new architecture not only solves current problems but also allows for the "lightning-fast" implementation of new features in the future. This is an important step in developing the X platform's "everything app" concept.

Future plans

Although the app has been significantly improved, the developers acknowledge that there is still work to be done. Currently, the team is working on the following areas:

Further optimization of performance on older Android devices;

Full adaptation of the Spaces feature for live audio conversations;

Adding a new video editor and video reaction features;

Implementing Cashtags and custom timelines systems.

In August of last year, X leadership announced that they would assemble a "dream team" of the strongest developers to fundamentally change the Android app. The record number of downloads on the Android platform in October showed how much of a priority this project is for the company.

The updated app is now available on the Google Play Store. Existing users can access all the new benefits by simply updating their app. The X team aims to bring the Android version to full functional parity with iOS in the coming months.