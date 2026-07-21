Did Guardiola Reject Italy? Chances Are Fading

The Italian Football Federation planned to pull the "Squadra Azzurra" out of crisis by bringing in Pep Guardiola as head coach. However, following negotiations held in Barcelona, it is reported that the probability of the Spanish specialist accepting the offer has significantly decreased.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Guardiola is in no hurry to return to coaching. His main goal is to step away from work pressure for a while and spend more time with his family.

Maldini met with Guardiola in Barcelona

Paolo Maldini, the technical director of the Italian Football Federation, traveled to Barcelona last weekend to hold personal negotiations with Guardiola.

The meeting discussed the possibility of appointing the Spanish specialist as the successor to Gennaro Gattuso and rebuilding the Italian national team based on a long-term project.

Federation representatives had high hopes for Guardiola's football philosophy, his ability to work with young players, and his potential to radically transform the team's style.

The meeting did not change his decision

According to the source, while the plan presented by Maldini may have sparked some interest in Guardiola, it did not change his current stance.

“Manchester City” After leaving the club, the specialist expressed his desire to stay away from football for a while. Before taking on a new club or national team, he wants to rest, spend time with his family, and escape the constant pressure.

For this reason, no matter how serious the Italian side's offer may be, it is unlikely that Guardiola will agree in the near future.

Crisis deepens in Italy

The Italian national team has failed to qualify for three consecutive World Cups: 2018, 2022, and 2026.

Such a result was a serious blow to the football of a country that has been a four-time world champion. The federation now believes it is necessary not only to change the coach but to rebuild the entire national team system.

As part of the new project, the goal is to rejuvenate the squad, introduce a modern style of play, and turn Italy back into one of the main contenders for major tournaments.

The Guardiola option is not completely closed

The publication did not rule out that Guardiola's opinion might change later. However, in the current situation, the probability of him agreeing to manage the Italian national team is estimated to be very low.

Therefore, the federation will have to consider other candidates. The Guardiola option remains a dream solution, but Italy cannot afford to lose time — the process of rebuilding the team must begin soon.