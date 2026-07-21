Lionel Messi speaks out for the first time after 2026 World Cup final defeat

Argentina national team captain Lionel Messi has shared his emotions following the painful defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final. The legendary forward addressed fans via social media, admitting that missing the chance to become a two-time consecutive world champion was a major blow. This is reported by Goal.com .

In the decisive match hosted at MetLife Stadium, Argentina lost to Spain in extra time. The 39-year-old Messi emphasized on his Instagram page that it will take a long time to heal the wound caused by this defeat. Nevertheless, he did not hide his pride in his team's achievements and performance over the last four years.

“This wound will be hard to close”

Participating in his sixth World Cup and setting a historic record, the Inter Miami star set aside his personal grief to thank the fans who traveled to North America. Throughout the tournament, the bond between 'La Albiceleste' and its loyal supporters served as the team's main strength.

“The pain is very strong and it will take time for this wound to heal. But I will also keep all the good memories. We fought until the end, changed the fate of matches, and felt the support of an entire country. It is precisely this unity and our hard work that brought us back among the best teams in the world,” wrote Lionel Messi.

According to the captain, it is difficult to fully comprehend and appreciate the result achieved today, but the fact that the Argentina national team reached the World Cup final twice in a row is a great success in itself. He added that he is proud to have united his nation once again.

At the end of his statement, Lionel Messi also showed respect for his opponent. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the congratulations and messages. I also congratulate the Spain national team on their championship,” the Argentine footballer concluded.

It is worth noting that this tournament is expected to be the last major competition of Messi's career. His sincere words after the final have resonated deeply within the global football community and among fans.