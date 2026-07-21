Bayern Munich extends contract with their hardest-working player Konrad Laimer

Germany's most decorated club, Bayern Munich, has successfully extended the current contract of one of their most versatile and hardworking players, Austrian international Konrad Laimer. After months of complex negotiations, the parties finally reached an agreement, ensuring the player remains with the Munich club. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The 29-year-old utility player has committed to playing at the Allianz Arena for another three seasons. This deal puts an end to the long-standing administrative uncertainty surrounding the club. Although negotiations hit a deadlock for a period, a breakthrough was achieved after both sides made concessions.

Negotiation difficulties and Uli Hoeness's sharp reaction

The negotiation process was not easy, primarily due to the club's strict wage policy. In May, Bayern's honorary president Uli Hoeness expressed his blunt opinion regarding the player's salary demands. He openly stated that while he appreciates Konrad Laimer's work, he is not at the level of the club's highest-paid stars.

In an interview with DAZN, Hoeness remarked: "I appreciate Conny, he works incredibly hard, but he is not Diego Maradona. Players like him must understand that there are clear wage caps at the club, regardless of their role in the squad. He is an important player for us, but he is still not Harry Kane." This statement played a decisive role in the final stages of the negotiations.

Konrad Laimer proved his value once again following a brilliant performance at the World Cup. Playing for the Austrian national team, he featured in every match up to the Round of 16 without missing a single minute. His physical condition and stamina convinced the Bayern coaching staff once again of the necessity to keep him at the club.

Speaking about the new contract, the player himself emphasized that he is happy in Munich. "Wearing the Bayern jersey is a special honor for me. I feel very comfortable in Munich and enjoy playing for this team. I can help the team in various positions on the pitch and am ready to give my all every second," says Konrad Laimer.

Club sporting director Christoph Freund also did not hide his satisfaction with the agreement. According to him, Laimer is valued not only for his actions on the pitch but also for his leadership qualities in the dressing room. He is seen as a role model who never stops fighting and is constantly working on himself.

For Bayern, this contract is of strategic importance. Letting the Salzburg-born midfielder leave for free or a low price could have created a significant void in the team's tactical schemes. In the end, the player slightly lowered his financial demands, and the club retained its key "workhorse."