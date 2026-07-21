Bayern Munich extends contract with their hardest-working player Konrad Laimer

·28·Sport
Bayern Munich extends contract with their hardest-working player Konrad Laimer

Germany's most decorated club, Bayern Munich, has successfully extended the current contract of one of their most versatile and hardworking players, Austrian international Konrad Laimer. After months of complex negotiations, the parties finally reached an agreement, ensuring the player remains with the Munich club. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The 29-year-old utility player has committed to playing at the Allianz Arena for another three seasons. This deal puts an end to the long-standing administrative uncertainty surrounding the club. Although negotiations hit a deadlock for a period, a breakthrough was achieved after both sides made concessions.

Negotiation difficulties and Uli Hoeness's sharp reaction

The negotiation process was not easy, primarily due to the club's strict wage policy. In May, Bayern's honorary president Uli Hoeness expressed his blunt opinion regarding the player's salary demands. He openly stated that while he appreciates Konrad Laimer's work, he is not at the level of the club's highest-paid stars.

In an interview with DAZN, Hoeness remarked: "I appreciate Conny, he works incredibly hard, but he is not Diego Maradona. Players like him must understand that there are clear wage caps at the club, regardless of their role in the squad. He is an important player for us, but he is still not Harry Kane." This statement played a decisive role in the final stages of the negotiations.

Konrad Laimer proved his value once again following a brilliant performance at the World Cup. Playing for the Austrian national team, he featured in every match up to the Round of 16 without missing a single minute. His physical condition and stamina convinced the Bayern coaching staff once again of the necessity to keep him at the club.

Speaking about the new contract, the player himself emphasized that he is happy in Munich. "Wearing the Bayern jersey is a special honor for me. I feel very comfortable in Munich and enjoy playing for this team. I can help the team in various positions on the pitch and am ready to give my all every second," says Konrad Laimer.

Club sporting director Christoph Freund also did not hide his satisfaction with the agreement. According to him, Laimer is valued not only for his actions on the pitch but also for his leadership qualities in the dressing room. He is seen as a role model who never stops fighting and is constantly working on himself.

For Bayern, this contract is of strategic importance. Letting the Salzburg-born midfielder leave for free or a low price could have created a significant void in the team's tactical schemes. In the end, the player slightly lowered his financial demands, and the club retained its key "workhorse."

Bayern MunichKonrad LaimerTransferMunichFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Gündoğan names Rodri the best player of the 2026 World CupGündoğan names Rodri the best player of the 2026 World CupToday, 02:21Tolaganov's 90th-minute goal saves Uzbekistan U20 from defeatTolaganov's 90th-minute goal saves Uzbekistan U20 from defeatToday, 01:18Did Guardiola Reject Italy? Chances Are FadingDid Guardiola Reject Italy? Chances Are FadingToday, 01:11Lionel Messi speaks out for the first time after 2026 World Cup final defeatLionel Messi speaks out for the first time after 2026 World Cup final defeatToday, 00:59Unai Emery calls his former pupil to England: Aston Villa and Milan close to a dealUnai Emery calls his former pupil to England: Aston Villa and Milan close to a dealToday, 00:54Ronaldo Nazario doubts Cristiano Ronaldo's participation in the 2030 World CupRonaldo Nazario doubts Cristiano Ronaldo's participation in the 2030 World CupToday, 00:37
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret