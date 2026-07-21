Boeing 787 engine sets record: 50 million flight hours and unmatched reliability

·32·Technology
Boeing 787 engine sets record: 50 million flight hours and unmatched reliability

A new milestone in technological excellence has been reached in the aviation world. The GEnx-1B engines, manufactured by GE Aerospace, have surpassed 50 million flight hours since entering service. This figure is recognized as the fastest achievement in the history of commercial wide-body aircraft engines. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

GEnx-1B engines are primarily installed on Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft and are currently operated by more than 50 airlines worldwide. According to ixbt.com, these types of engines perform over 600,000 flight hours per month on average. This demonstrates the high level of trust in this technology within the aviation industry.

Unmatched reliability and technical performance

The most notable aspect of the report provided by GE Aerospace is the engine's reliability rating. It is reported that the dispatch reliability stands at 99.98 percent. This means that almost all scheduled flights were completed without any engine-related technical delays.

The GEnx family is used not only on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner but also on Boeing 747-8 aircraft. The GEnx-2B version, which has been in service since 2011, has accumulated 24 million flight hours. In total, all engines in the series have successfully completed 75 million operating hours and nearly 12 million flight cycles.

Over the past decade, GE Aerospace engineers have worked tirelessly to improve engine durability. As a result of modernizing high-pressure turbine blades and combustion chamber coatings, the time between engine maintenance in challenging climatic conditions has been more than doubled.

Position in the aviation market

The GEnx series has become the fastest-selling wide-body engine in the history of GE Aerospace. To date, the company has delivered over 3,000 such units. This figure is growing in line with Boeing's plans to increase production volumes of the 787 Dreamliner.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft also hold an important place in the Uzbekistan aviation market. The efficiency and safety of these aircraft in the national carrier's fleet are ensured by these high-tech engines. By increasing delivery volumes, GE Aerospace aims to further strengthen its position in global aviation logistics.

BoeingGE AerospaceAviationTechnologyDreamliner
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's leather jacket sold at auction for nearly $1 millionNVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's leather jacket sold at auction for nearly $1 millionToday, 02:28Google is working on next-generation Frozen v2 chips: Gemini to become even fasterGoogle is working on next-generation Frozen v2 chips: Gemini to become even fasterToday, 02:25Archer and Anduril unveil new Thunder hybrid aircraftArcher and Anduril unveil new Thunder hybrid aircraftToday, 01:55A major turning point in the world of AI: The MCP protocol reaches a new levelA major turning point in the world of AI: The MCP protocol reaches a new levelToday, 01:50Xiaomi presents the new affordable Mijia Electric Shaver with 90-day battery lifeXiaomi presents the new affordable Mijia Electric Shaver with 90-day battery lifeToday, 01:23OpenAI concerned about open-source AI models: New debates in the USOpenAI concerned about open-source AI models: New debates in the USToday, 00:57
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone