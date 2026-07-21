Boeing 787 engine sets record: 50 million flight hours and unmatched reliability

A new milestone in technological excellence has been reached in the aviation world. The GEnx-1B engines, manufactured by GE Aerospace, have surpassed 50 million flight hours since entering service. This figure is recognized as the fastest achievement in the history of commercial wide-body aircraft engines. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

GEnx-1B engines are primarily installed on Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft and are currently operated by more than 50 airlines worldwide. According to ixbt.com, these types of engines perform over 600,000 flight hours per month on average. This demonstrates the high level of trust in this technology within the aviation industry.

Unmatched reliability and technical performance

The most notable aspect of the report provided by GE Aerospace is the engine's reliability rating. It is reported that the dispatch reliability stands at 99.98 percent. This means that almost all scheduled flights were completed without any engine-related technical delays.

The GEnx family is used not only on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner but also on Boeing 747-8 aircraft. The GEnx-2B version, which has been in service since 2011, has accumulated 24 million flight hours. In total, all engines in the series have successfully completed 75 million operating hours and nearly 12 million flight cycles.

Over the past decade, GE Aerospace engineers have worked tirelessly to improve engine durability. As a result of modernizing high-pressure turbine blades and combustion chamber coatings, the time between engine maintenance in challenging climatic conditions has been more than doubled.

Position in the aviation market

The GEnx series has become the fastest-selling wide-body engine in the history of GE Aerospace. To date, the company has delivered over 3,000 such units. This figure is growing in line with Boeing's plans to increase production volumes of the 787 Dreamliner.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft also hold an important place in the Uzbekistan aviation market. The efficiency and safety of these aircraft in the national carrier's fleet are ensured by these high-tech engines. By increasing delivery volumes, GE Aerospace aims to further strengthen its position in global aviation logistics.