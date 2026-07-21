Unai Emery calls his former pupil to England: Aston Villa and Milan close to a deal

·32·Sport
Unai Emery calls his former pupil to England: Aston Villa and Milan close to a deal

Aston Villa, strengthening their position in the Premier League, continues to bolster their squad. Manager Unai Emery is keen to bring in a defender he knows well. The player in question is Ecuadorian Pervis Estupinan, currently playing for Milan. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Tuttosport, negotiations between the parties have entered a decisive stage. Unai Emery and Estupinan previously collaborated successfully at the Spanish club Villarreal. The coach highly values the Ecuadorian's abilities and wants to see him in the Aston Villa squad as they fight for a Champions League spot.

Why is Milan selling their key defender?

The management of Italian giants Milan aims to restore financial balance through this transfer. The team spent over 100 million euros on players like Goncalo Ramos and Mario Gila during the summer transfer window. Now, the club is forced to sell some players to cover the budget deficit.

According to reports, Milan plans to earn between 15 and 18 million euros from the Estupinan transfer. This sum is not a problem for Aston Villa, as the club recently earned 117 million pounds from the sale of Morgan Rogers. The Birmingham side intends to allocate a portion of these funds to strengthen their defensive line.

Aston Villa is not limiting itself to just the defense. The team has already broken its transfer record by signing Swiss star Johan Manzambi from Freiburg. Unai Emery aims to make the team competitive both in the domestic league and on the international stage.

Other changes in the Milan squad

Milan's new head coach Ruben Amorim is also working on optimizing the squad. Along with Estupinan, US national team member Yunus Musah could also leave the team. Leeds United from England is interested in him, with a transfer fee estimated at around 20 million euros.

Also, while Milan is trying to keep young talents like Christian Comotto and Francesco Camarda, they are considering offers for players like Filippo Terracciano and Warren Bondo. German club Stuttgart and Italian side Udinese have joined the race for Bondo.

These Premier League transfers are interesting for football fans, as Aston Villa has reached a level in recent years where they can seriously challenge the top six teams. Emery's tactical moves are a testament to the team's ambitions for the upcoming season.

Aston VillaMilanUnai EmeryTransfersFootball
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