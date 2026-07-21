Manchester United lead Arsenal in race for Manu Koné

England's Manchester United have entered the race for Roma and France national team midfielder Manu Koné as they look to strengthen their midfield. Currently, the "Red Devils" are one step ahead of their main competitor, London club Arsenal, in the pursuit of the player. This is reported by Goal.com reports. states.

According to information from L'Equipe, the 25-year-old midfielder is ready to turn a new page in his career and wants to test himself in the English Premier League. Manchester United's management has identified Koné as a key target for their midfield in the period following the 2026 World Cup. The player himself is also positive about the idea of moving to the north of England.

Competition between Premier League clubs

Although Arsenal has been in negotiations with the former Toulouse player for several months, at this stage, Manchester United's offer and project have sparked more interest in the player. For the Old Trafford club, Manu Koné is considered one of the priorities in the transfer market. Although Italian club Inter has also shown interest in the player, the financial power and prestige of the Premier League are more attractive to the French midfielder.

During his two seasons in the Italian capital, Manu Koné made 82 appearances for Roma. He played a key role in the team finishing third in Serie A with 73 points. Now, he aims to take his game to a higher level and compete for trophies with a top club.

Transfer details and expectations

Manchester United's management plans to avoid rushing this transfer and does not want to overspend on the player. Nevertheless, Koné remains at the top of the club's shortlist. The player's wish is for a decision regarding his future to be made as soon as possible, although the transfer window after the World Cup could present unique complexities.

This transfer is certainly interesting for football fans, as physically strong and technically gifted midfielders like Manu Koné adapt quickly to the intense style of the Premier League. If the deal goes through, Manchester United will gain a reliable performer capable of covering a lot of ground in the center.