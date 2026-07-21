Manchester United lead Arsenal in race for Manu Koné

·26·Sport
Manchester United lead Arsenal in race for Manu Koné

England's Manchester United have entered the race for Roma and France national team midfielder Manu Koné as they look to strengthen their midfield. Currently, the "Red Devils" are one step ahead of their main competitor, London club Arsenal, in the pursuit of the player. This is reported by Goal.com reports. states.

According to information from L'Equipe, the 25-year-old midfielder is ready to turn a new page in his career and wants to test himself in the English Premier League. Manchester United's management has identified Koné as a key target for their midfield in the period following the 2026 World Cup. The player himself is also positive about the idea of moving to the north of England.

Competition between Premier League clubs

Although Arsenal has been in negotiations with the former Toulouse player for several months, at this stage, Manchester United's offer and project have sparked more interest in the player. For the Old Trafford club, Manu Koné is considered one of the priorities in the transfer market. Although Italian club Inter has also shown interest in the player, the financial power and prestige of the Premier League are more attractive to the French midfielder.

During his two seasons in the Italian capital, Manu Koné made 82 appearances for Roma. He played a key role in the team finishing third in Serie A with 73 points. Now, he aims to take his game to a higher level and compete for trophies with a top club.

Transfer details and expectations

Manchester United's management plans to avoid rushing this transfer and does not want to overspend on the player. Nevertheless, Koné remains at the top of the club's shortlist. The player's wish is for a decision regarding his future to be made as soon as possible, although the transfer window after the World Cup could present unique complexities.

This transfer is certainly interesting for football fans, as physically strong and technically gifted midfielders like Manu Koné adapt quickly to the intense style of the Premier League. If the deal goes through, Manchester United will gain a reliable performer capable of covering a lot of ground in the center.

Manchester UnitedArsenalRomaManu KonéTransfer
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Tottenham and Napoli in talks over goalkeeper swap dealTottenham and Napoli in talks over goalkeeper swap dealToday, 03:13PSG withdraws from the race for Ayyoub Bouaddi: Path cleared for Real Madrid and BarcelonaPSG withdraws from the race for Ayyoub Bouaddi: Path cleared for Real Madrid and BarcelonaToday, 02:34Gündoğan names Rodri the best player of the 2026 World CupGündoğan names Rodri the best player of the 2026 World CupToday, 02:21Tolaganov's 90th-minute goal saves Uzbekistan U20 from defeatTolaganov's 90th-minute goal saves Uzbekistan U20 from defeatToday, 01:18Bayern Munich extends contract with their hardest-working player Konrad LaimerBayern Munich extends contract with their hardest-working player Konrad LaimerToday, 01:12Did Guardiola Reject Italy? Chances Are FadingDid Guardiola Reject Italy? Chances Are FadingToday, 01:11
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret