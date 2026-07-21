Mash'al signs 193 cm tall defender from Montenegro

Mash'al has strengthened its defensive line with Montenegrin footballer Drago Bumbar. It has been confirmed that an employment contract has been signed between the parties.

The 28-year-old center-back is distinguished by his physical strength, dominance in aerial duels, and ability to play in multiple positions.

Bumbar primarily plays as a center-back.

Drago Bumbar was born on November 10, 1997, in Kotor, Montenegro. He stands 193 centimeters tall.

The right-footed player mainly features as a central defender. If necessary, he can also be deployed on the right side of the defense.

His main strengths are listed as follows:

competing for aerial balls;

reliable performance in physical duels;

neutralizing opponent attacks;

effective play during set-pieces.

His height and extensive playing experience could make Bumbar an important player for the Mash'al defense.

Played in three national championships

Throughout his career, the Montenegrin defender has played in the Serbian and Albanian leagues in addition to his home country.

In recent seasons, he represented the club Bokelj in the Montenegrin league. During his professional career, Bumbar has appeared in a total of 165 official matches.

The experience gained in various championships may help him adapt to Uzbek football.

Mash'al strengthens competition in defense

With the transfer of Drago Bumbar, the Mash'al coaching staff has gained an additional option in central defense.

In particular, the 193 cm tall player's actions during set-pieces could benefit the team not only in their own penalty area but also in front of the opponent's goal.

Now the main issue is how quickly Bumbar can adapt to the new team's tactics and the pace of the local championship.

For the 28-year-old defender, his time at Mash'al will be a new stage in his career. The club aims to make its defensive line more stable with the help of the experienced legionnaire.