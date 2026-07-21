2026 World Cup champions receive the first championship rings in history (video)

·1·Sport
2026 World Cup champions receive the first championship rings in history (video)

The Spanish national team, which won the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, not only took home the gold trophy but was also awarded special championship rings, presented for the first time in football history.

It is reported that a total of 2,026 championship rings were produced as part of this project. While 30 of them were presented to the Spanish national team players and coaching staff, the remaining 1,996 rings will be released for sale to fans as officially licensed collectibles.

This initiative is a completely new tradition in FIFA history; previously, world champions were only awarded trophies and medals. Now, the championship ring is expected to become one of the most prestigious symbols for world champions. This innovation is generating significant interest among football fans.

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