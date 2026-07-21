Legendary photo of Lionel Messi and baby Lamine Yamal becomes a unique trading card

One of the most astonishing images in the football world — a photo featuring Lionel Messi and a baby Lamine Yamal — has now become an official collectible. Topps has announced the release of a special 1-of-1 trading card capturing this historic moment. The decision was made after the two stars faced each other in the World Cup final. This was reported by Goal.com .

This unique card will be inserted into Topps Stadium Club UCC boxes, expected to go on sale later this year. According to Goal.com, the card will be produced in a single copy, making it undoubtedly one of the most valuable and rare football souvenirs in the world. The photo itself was originally taken as part of a charity campaign and carries deep symbolic meaning today.

A historic coincidence and the passing of the torch

This photo was taken years ago when Lionel Messi was shining for Barcelona, as part of a UNICEF charity event. At the time, no one could have imagined that the baby in the photo would become a future star for the Spanish national team and face Messi in a World Cup final. The football community views this event as a "passing of the torch."

In an interview before the final, Lionel Messi spoke about the photo. "It's just an unbelievable story. I took a picture with him when he was a baby. Today, the fact that we are both playing in a World Cup final is pure madness," the Argentine legend noted in comments to ESPN.

In the World Cup final, the Spain national team, led by Lamine Yamal, defeated Argentina 1-0 to win the championship. This match will go down in history not only as a sporting result but as a clash between representatives of two different eras. For 39-year-old Lionel Messi, this tournament is expected to be his last major international competition.

Both players are currently on a short vacation following the tournament. Lamine Yamal will return to Barcelona to prepare for the new season. Lionel Messi is scheduled to return to the USA to join Inter Miami for matches in the MLS. The card released by Topps immortalizes the intersection of these two great paths.