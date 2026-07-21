Legendary photo of Lionel Messi and baby Lamine Yamal becomes a unique trading card

·35·Sport
Legendary photo of Lionel Messi and baby Lamine Yamal becomes a unique trading card

One of the most astonishing images in the football world — a photo featuring Lionel Messi and a baby Lamine Yamal — has now become an official collectible. Topps has announced the release of a special 1-of-1 trading card capturing this historic moment. The decision was made after the two stars faced each other in the World Cup final. This was reported by Goal.com .

This unique card will be inserted into Topps Stadium Club UCC boxes, expected to go on sale later this year. According to Goal.com, the card will be produced in a single copy, making it undoubtedly one of the most valuable and rare football souvenirs in the world. The photo itself was originally taken as part of a charity campaign and carries deep symbolic meaning today.

A historic coincidence and the passing of the torch

This photo was taken years ago when Lionel Messi was shining for Barcelona, as part of a UNICEF charity event. At the time, no one could have imagined that the baby in the photo would become a future star for the Spanish national team and face Messi in a World Cup final. The football community views this event as a "passing of the torch."

In an interview before the final, Lionel Messi spoke about the photo. "It's just an unbelievable story. I took a picture with him when he was a baby. Today, the fact that we are both playing in a World Cup final is pure madness," the Argentine legend noted in comments to ESPN.

In the World Cup final, the Spain national team, led by Lamine Yamal, defeated Argentina 1-0 to win the championship. This match will go down in history not only as a sporting result but as a clash between representatives of two different eras. For 39-year-old Lionel Messi, this tournament is expected to be his last major international competition.

Both players are currently on a short vacation following the tournament. Lamine Yamal will return to Barcelona to prepare for the new season. Lionel Messi is scheduled to return to the USA to join Inter Miami for matches in the MLS. The card released by Topps immortalizes the intersection of these two great paths.

Lionel MessiLamine YamalToppsFootballWorld Cup
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Lionel Messi to miss MLS All-Star Game: Argentine star takes a breakLionel Messi to miss MLS All-Star Game: Argentine star takes a breakToday, 14:122026 World Cup Forward Rankings: Mbappe Surpasses Messi and Bellingham2026 World Cup Forward Rankings: Mbappe Surpasses Messi and BellinghamToday, 13:42Ronaldo reacts to post criticizing FIFA and ArgentinaRonaldo reacts to post criticizing FIFA and ArgentinaToday, 13:322026 World Cup champions receive the first-ever championship rings (video)2026 World Cup champions receive the first-ever championship rings (video)Today, 13:16Messi and Martinez's locker room speeches: “Only cowards play backwards”Messi and Martinez's locker room speeches: “Only cowards play backwards”Today, 13:12Super League Matchday 13 begins: three-day schedule announcedSuper League Matchday 13 begins: three-day schedule announcedToday, 12:59
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret