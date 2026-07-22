Ferran Torres becomes a Spanish hero: The future of the Barcelona forward hangs in the balance

The Spanish national team's victory at the 2026 World Cup not only opened a new chapter in the history of the country's football but also marked a turning point in the career of forward Ferran Torres. His lone goal in the 106th minute of the final against Argentina elevated Torres from a criticized "outcast" to a national hero. This victory secured Spain's second World Cup title. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Following this historic goal, all of Ferran Torres' past failures and inconsistent performances at the club level seem to have been forgotten. However, within the corridors of Barcelona, intense debates are raging regarding the 26-year-old forward's future. Although his current contract with the club runs until June 30, 2027, the question of whether he will remain with the team remains open.

The conflict in Catalonia

There are two different views regarding Torres among the Barcelona management and coaching staff. The "stay or go" debate, which has been ongoing since last season, has intensified following his success at the World Cup. On one hand, his international reputation has grown, but on the other, the club realizes that a favorable opportunity has arisen to sell him for a high fee.

According to reports, Ferran Torres' future does not depend solely on his own wishes. Barcelona is considering putting the forward on the transfer list to improve its financial situation. At the same time, his playing style and movements on the pitch are attracting the attention of experts like Luis Enrique. Enrique may be planning to make him a central figure in a new project.

Main contenders in the transfer market

Currently, two major clubs are leading the race for the Barcelona forward. It is clear that Torres' transfer value has risen significantly after his goal in the World Cup final. The following clubs are showing serious interest in the player's services:

Paris Saint-Germain, led by Luis Enrique;

Leading teams from the English Premier League.

The Paris Saint-Germain option may look particularly attractive to Torres. Luis Enrique sees him as part of a "new Ousmane Dembele" project. Previous experience working together increases the likelihood of this transfer. Barcelona, meanwhile, aims to maximize the profit from this deal.

In conclusion, the 2026 World Cup was a make-or-break moment for Ferran Torres. The victory over Argentina gave him not only a gold medal but also the opportunity to choose between top clubs. Now, the Barcelona management must make a final decision on whether to keep the forward or let him go for a significant sum.