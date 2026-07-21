Spanish club Barcelona seriously considered the candidacy of English forward Mason Greenwood during the last transfer window. As the Catalan giants looked for cheaper but effective options to strengthen their attack during a period of financial difficulty, the former Manchester United forward appeared on the club's radar. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to information released by the sports publication, a group of scouts led by the club's sporting director Deco included Greenwood's name on a shortlist during the early stages of the summer transfer window. The management, aiming to increase the team's attacking potential under new head coach Hansi Flick, rated the player's skills highly.

In recent years, Barcelona has been forced to pursue a cautious and creative policy in the market due to economic constraints. From this perspective, Mason Greenwood was seen as a "high-reward, low-cost" option. His versatility on the pitch and ability to play in multiple positions were expected to fit Flick's tactical system.

Success in sports and tactical adaptation

The forward's successful performance in France was one of the main factors that caught the attention of the Catalans. He managed to restore his professional reputation while playing for Marseille, scoring 48 goals in 81 appearances at the Stade Vélodrome. In particular, his last full season in Ligue 1, where he recorded 26 goals and 11 assists, proved he was in top form.

In Hansi Flick's system, players who can drift from the wings to the center or act as pure center-forwards are highly valued. Greenwood possessed exactly that tactical flexibility. However, the transfer did not materialize, and the player eventually headed to Turkey to sign with Fenerbahçe.

It should be noted that the completion of this transfer could have caused significant debate among Barcelona fans and the football community. The club's motto "Més que un club" (More than a club) encompasses not only sporting success but also social responsibility and ethical standards. It is possible that the player's past off-field issues influenced the decision not to finalize the transfer.

While Barcelona is currently focusing on other young talents, the fact that the Mason Greenwood option was considered highlights the club's complex strategy in the transfer market. This report confirms once again that the Catalans are striving to make the most of every opportunity.