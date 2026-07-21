Inter president responds to reports regarding Bastoni's potential move to Al-Hilal

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Inter president responds to reports regarding Bastoni's potential move to Al-Hilal

Inter Milan president Giuseppe Marotta has put an end to rumors regarding the transfer of team defender Alessandro Bastoni to the Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. In recent days, sports media widely reported that the Riyadh-based club was looking to sign the talented Italian defender. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to reports, Al-Hilal's management is planning a major squad overhaul following a disappointing 2025-2026 season. Last season, the team only managed to win the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup. For this reason, the club's leadership aims to strengthen their defensive line for the upcoming season.

Renowned insider Gianluca Di Marzio previously reported that Al-Hilal coach Simone Inzaghi (should he move to the Saudi club) had asked the management to sign Alessandro Bastoni specifically. However, Inter president Giuseppe Marotta denied these reports in an interview with 365Scores.

Inter does not intend to let their defender go

Marotta emphasized that no official offer for Bastoni has been received from the Saudi club to date. "All the reports circulating in the media are nothing more than rumors. Our position regarding Bastoni is clear to everyone," added the Inter president.

The Milan club continues to view Alessandro Bastoni as a key pillar of the team for the 2026-2027 season. Inter's management has openly stated that they have no intention of selling the defender and plan to continue their partnership with him.

Barcelona and other major transfers

At the same time, interesting developments are unfolding around the Spanish club Barcelona in the transfer market. It is reported that the Catalans are working on the transfers of two star players simultaneously — Joao Cancelo and Darwin Nunez — to strengthen their squad.

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, has alternative plans to strengthen their central defense. If the Bastoni transfer does not materialize, the club will be forced to consider other candidates. According to 365Scores, the Riyadh club has already compiled a list of several high-level defenders.

In conclusion, Saudi Arabian clubs continue to show interest in leading European players, but giants like Inter are not willing to let their stars go easily. The upcoming transfer window is expected to be very intense against the backdrop of these confrontations.

InterAl-HilalAlessandro BastoniTransfersFootball
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