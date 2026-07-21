Lionel Scaloni responds to rumors about his future with Argentina and Lionel Messi

·43·Sport
Lionel Scaloni responds to rumors about his future with Argentina and Lionel Messi

Argentina national team head coach Lionel Scaloni has addressed the various rumors circulating around the team following their World Cup final defeat, as well as reports regarding the potential retirement of key stars. After the 0-1 loss in the decisive match against Spain, speculation about a crisis within the squad had intensified. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In an interview with TyC Sports, the coach firmly rejected theories that the team's internal environment had deteriorated. In particular, the future of Lionel Messi and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the national team remains a subject of concern for fans. Scaloni emphasized that the players gave their all for the shirt and that one must be dignified even in defeat.

Lionel Messi and the issue of team unity

Lionel Messi, who did not participate in the celebratory events in Buenos Aires after the final, headed straight to his hometown of Rosario. This situation sparked speculation on social media about a conflict between the captain and the coach. However, Scaloni dismissed such talk as baseless: "I don't follow social media. I don't even know what you're talking about. We are on a completely different path," the expert said.

Messi did not hide his emotions after the defeat on his Instagram page. "The pain is very deep and it will take time for this wound to heal. But we proved once again that we are among the best teams in the world," the player wrote. His words did not provide a clear answer as to whether he would continue his career with the national team.

The coach's own future in question

Speaking about his own career with the national team, Lionel Scaloni confirmed he would remain with the squad until December, but did not hide that his plans beyond that are uncertain. "After such major tournaments, one rethinks many things. Whether I am here or not, the most important thing is Argentina and the unity of the team," he added.

The warm welcome from fans near Ezeiza Airport left a great impression on the coach. In Scaloni's opinion, it is difficult for a team that lives with a winning DNA to accept defeat, but it should serve as a lesson for future successes. For now, the Argentine Football Association and the coaching staff are working on preparing the team for the new season.

Recall that in recent years, under Scaloni, the Argentina national team had established hegemony in world football by winning the Copa América and the World Cup. The defeat against Spain is seen as the end of this successful series.

ArgentinaLionel MessiLionel ScaloniWorld CupFootball
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