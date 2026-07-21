The AI Revolution: Data Centers to Face Energy Shortages by 2035

·21·Technology
The AI Revolution: Data Centers to Face Energy Shortages by 2035

The rapid development of AI technologies is placing unprecedented pressure on the global energy system. According to a new report by BloombergNEF, the electricity demand of data centers is expected to quadruple by 2035 compared to current levels. This means that within the next decade, one-fifth of the total electricity generated in the US alone will be consumed by digital infrastructure. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Experts forecast that the growth in AI computing volume will push the total capacity of data centers to 200 GW over the next decade. Nearly half of this capacity will be dedicated to training neural networks and supporting their inference. Interestingly, the majority of these processes will be concentrated in the US—by 2033, 64% of all AI chips globally will draw power from the country's energy grid.

Crisis in the energy system

BloombergNEF analysts have been forced to significantly revise their previous year's forecasts. In the new report, the energy consumption forecast for 2035 has been increased by 83% compared to the December figure. This indicates that growth rates in the sector are outpacing even the most aggressive projections. Influential organizations like EPRI and S&P have also repeatedly revised their forecasts upward.

Such growth in data centers will be a serious test for power grids already operating under strain. For example, in the PJM Interconnection system, which covers the area from Virginia to Illinois, 34% of the generated energy is expected to be directed solely to data centers. In the ERCOT system, which supplies a large part of Texas, this figure will reach 22%.

Rising prices and infrastructure constraints

The imbalance between supply and demand is already leading to economic consequences. Over the past year, electricity prices in some regions have risen by 76%. Major grid operators like PJM are facing difficulties in connecting new users. Even large utility companies like American Electric Power are threatening to disconnect from the general grid due to the dire situation in the system.

On a global scale, the expansion of AI-based data centers will create a demand for 1,935 TWh of new energy worldwide. For comparison, this is equivalent to the total annual consumption of the entire country of India. For countries like Uzbekistan, where digitalization is actively underway, this global trend highlights the importance of energy efficiency and the transition to green energy.

Artificial IntelligenceData CenterEnergyBloombergNEFTechnology
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