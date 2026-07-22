Rubin Kazan offers contract to Jakhongir Urozov: details...

Kazan's Rubin, competing in the Russian Premier League, is showing serious interest in Jakhongir Urozov, the central defender for Dinamo Samarkand and the Uzbekistan national team.

Zamin.uz Sport24.ru reports on the details of these transfer negotiations and the performance stats of the 22-year-old talented defender.

4-year contract and transfer negotiations

According to the source, the Russian club has offered the 22-year-old Uzbek defender a 4-year official contract. Negotiations:

Negotiations: Currently, discussions regarding the transfer fee are ongoing between the management of Rubin and Dinamo (Samarkand).

Market value: Transfermarkt estimates Jakhongir Urozov's market value at approximately 600 thousand euros. Club statistics:

Club statistics: This season, he has played 11 matches for Dinamo Samarkand and received 1 yellow card.

Expert recognition: Jakhongir Urozov is considered one of the most promising central defenders to emerge in Uzbek football in recent years. Standing 190 cm tall, the player is very reliable in aerial duels and possesses the skill to initiate team attacks from deep positions.

How did Jakhongir Urozov perform at the 2026 World Cup?

At the 2026 World Cup, Jakhongir Urozov played in all 3 group stage matches for the Uzbekistan national team against Colombia, Portugal, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Playing time: He started 2 matches and came off the bench in 1 (totaling ~210 minutes).

Rating: Sofascore rated his performance at the World Cup at an average of 6.5 points. Match against DR Congo:

Match against DR Congo: Experts specifically highlighted Urozov's performance against Congo — he successfully cleared the ball from the danger zone 7 times and showed high efficiency in aerial duels.

Discipline: During the World Cup, the defender did not receive a single caution (yellow/red card).

Jakhongir Urozov: Player profile and 2026 World Cup statistics

Indicator Details Age / Height 22 years / 190 cm Current club Dinamo (Samarkand) Estimated transfer fee 600,000 € (Transfermarkt) 2026 World Cup appearances 3 matches (2 starts, 1 substitute) 2026 World Cup minutes ~210 minutes 2026 World Cup average rating 6.5 (Sofascore) Proposed contract 4 years (Rubin Kazan)

If the clubs agree on the transfer fee, Jakhongir Urozov will continue his career in the Russian Premier League.