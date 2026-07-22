Jack Dorsey aims to revolutionize corporate communication: New Buzz platform unveiled

Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter (now X) and Block, has decided to open a new chapter in the world of corporate communication. He has announced a new group chat platform called Buzz, which is seen as a competitor to giants like Slack and GitHub. The main difference of this project is that it creates a unified work environment not only for humans but also for AI agents. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Jack Dorsey wrote on his X social media page that the Buzz platform is a "model-agnostic, decentralized, sovereign, and open-source" system. This means that the platform is not tied to a specific AI model and gives users full control over their data. The project was developed by the Block company, led by Dorsey, which includes popular brands such as Square, Cash App, and Tidal.

AI and human collaboration

Currently, many startups and technology companies are using various AI agents in their workflows. However, managing these agents and integrating them into a team environment is often complex. Buzz aims to solve exactly this problem: it combines different workflows into a single window. Users can simultaneously talk to colleagues, manage GitHub projects, and assign tasks to AI agents.

The fact that the platform is open source opens doors to great opportunities for developers. Each team can customize the Buzz system to their needs, add new features, and run it independently on their own servers. This is a crucial factor, especially for large enterprises that pay special attention to data security.

Competition and market prospects

Jack Dorsey is not alone in this direction. For example, Paradigm partner Georgios Konstantopoulos recently introduced a similar project called Centaur. Centaur also acts as a "virtual employee" that works within Slack or via a separate API. Experts believe that the growing demand for AI agents in the corporate sector will further intensify competition between these types of platforms.

It is worth noting that Buzz is currently in its early development stage. The developers themselves have advised teams not to rush to migrate to this platform immediately, as the system is still in the testing process. Nevertheless, the platform's capabilities are expected to pose a serious challenge to traditional tools like Slack in the future.

Currently, a free desktop version of the Buzz application is available for macOS, Windows, and Linux operating systems. Also, the application's source code has been uploaded to the GitHub platform, where interested parties can familiarize themselves with it and contribute to the project's development. For developers and startups, this open-source solution can be an interesting experiment in increasing their team work efficiency.